Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe Gown Came From Sarojini Nagar, Stitched In A Garage

Sushmita Sen’s Miss Universe Gown Came From Sarojini Nagar, Stitched In A Garage

Sushmita Sen’s 1994 Miss Universe win is legendary, but the story of her gown stitched in a garage from Sarojini Nagar fabrics remains one of the most inspiring tales of determination.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
The year was 1994, and India watched in awe as Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to win the prestigious Miss Universe crown. While the victory itself was historic, the story behind her journey to the stage was equally inspiring—a tale of grit, creativity, and determination from a young woman who had no designer wardrobe to fall back on.

The Struggles Before the Spotlight

Years later, during her appearance on Farooq Sheikh’s television show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sushmita candidly spoke about her modest beginnings. She recalled how her family couldn’t afford designer outfits for the Miss India contest.

“At that time, I did not have enough money to buy designer clothes and go on stage. We needed four costumes for Miss India, but the budget was low. We were from a middle-class family and we knew our limitations,” she said.

Her mother’s words, however, became her guiding light. “So what? People will come to see you, not your clothes,” she reminded Sushmita, giving her the confidence to walk the ramp regardless of financial challenges.

From Sarojini Nagar to the Global Stage

With a limited budget, Sushmita and her family turned to Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi for fabrics. A local tailor, who usually stitched petticoats in a garage, created the gown that would eventually become iconic. “We handed him the cloth and said, ‘Look Bhaiya, it is going to come on TV, make a good one.’ He made my gown from the same cloth,” Sushmita shared.

Her mother improvised further by using leftover fabric to make decorative flowers for the gown. In a stroke of creativity, she even crafted gloves out of cut-up black socks with elastic stitched in. “Mummy bought new black socks, cut them and put elastic in them and I wore those as gloves,” Sushmita laughed.

 
 
 
 
 
A Crown Beyond Clothing

Despite the lack of luxury, Sushmita’s confidence shone brighter than any designer ensemble. “The day I wore that dress and won the title of Miss India, that was the biggest day of my life. That day I understood that for what a person wants, he does not need money, but true intention and determination,” she said.

That belief carried her from the Miss India stage to the Miss Universe 1994 crown, cementing her legacy as a trailblazer and an icon of resilience. Even today, her story continues to inspire young dreamers, proving that true strength comes not from wealth, but from self-belief.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sushmita Sen Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen Gown Story Sushmita Sen Miss India
