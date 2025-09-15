Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunny Deol Joins AI Image Craze With Google’s Nano Banana, Shares Border 2 Update

Sunny Deol shares AI-generated action avatars using Google’s Nano Banana tool, joining celebrities like Rakesh Roshan and Neha Kakkar.

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is the latest celebrity to jump on the viral AI image trend. He turned his iconic action moments into striking digital creations.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared his reimagined visuals, joining a growing list of stars embracing the internet’s newest craze. Sunny turned his iconic action scenes from his movies into viral AI image creations with Google’s Nano Banana tool. For the caption, the ‘Jaat’ actor wrote, “Action Figures Thank you fans for sharing your love through this new trend.”

The images showcase the actor in dramatic avatars—from holding guns and steering wheels to a recreated scene from his film “Damini,” where he portrayed a lawyer.

The Google Nano Banana trend has taken the internet by storm, enabling social media users to easily transform their photos into 3D creations. A host of celebrities, including singer Neha Kakkar, Sonam Bajwa, Rakesh Roshan, and more, have jumped on the bandwagon by sharing their imaginative renditions on social media.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan joined the viral craze, transforming a family picture into an impressive 3D artwork that showcased him with his son Hrithik Roshan and grandsons Hreehan and Hridhaan. Sharing it on Instagram, he captioned it: “Family, passion, and art… The Roshans bringing stories to life. Featuring @rakesh_roshan sir @hrithikroshan Hreehan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Meanwhile, speaking of Sunny Deol, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action war drama, “Border 2,” which is slated for release on January 22, 2026. The film also features an ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa.

Directed by Anurag Singh, “Border 2” is backed by the production team comprising Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta and is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

While the original “Border” (1997) depicted the legendary Battle of Longewala (1971), this sequel is reportedly based on the Kargil War of 1999.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Sunny Deol Border 2 Border 2 Release Date Border 2 Cast Sunny Deol AI Images Sunny Deol Google Nano Banana Bollywood 2026 Films
