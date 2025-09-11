Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunjay Kapur's Sister Backs Karisma Kapoor's Kids in ₹30,000 Cr Will Dispute

Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Backs Karisma Kapoor’s Kids in ₹30,000 Cr Will Dispute

Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur, has backed Karisma Kapoor’s children in their legal fight over the late industrialist’s ₹30,000 crore estate, alleging will tampering by Priya Sachdev.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 07:52 AM (IST)
The inheritance dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s sprawling ₹30,000 crore estate has taken a dramatic turn, with his sister Mandhira Kapur Smith publicly backing Samaira and Kiaan, the children of Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor.

The children recently filed a civil suit in the Delhi High Court, questioning the authenticity of Sunjay’s will and accusing his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of manipulating the document to exclude them from their rightful share.

Mandhira Kapur Stands With Samaira & Kiaan

Speaking to ANI, Mandhira broke her silence on the legal feud and threw her full support behind her niece and nephew.

“I’m very happy about it because finally the family will know something and have some knowledge about anything really. I believe in the justice system in India, so I’m hoping it will bring more clarity, more visibility and transparency to everything,” she said.

Mandhira’s comments offer a rare insight into the internal rift within the Kapur family and could shift public perception about the intent behind the legal action taken by Karisma’s children.

"Their Exclusion Doesn’t Add Up": Mandhira Questions Will

Mandhira questioned the legitimacy of a will that reportedly excludes Sunjay’s biological children entirely.

“I stand by them because I do not think that if anyone knows the relationship they have had with their father and for their father not to have them a part of the will, it just doesn’t add up. Doesn’t make sense. So I stand by them.”

Her strong words not only raise doubts about the will’s authenticity but also amplify the emotional aspect of the inheritance dispute.

Legal Proceedings Underway

As the court examines the claim, it has directed Priya Sachdev Kapur to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur as of June 12, 2025, the date of his death.

Representing Priya, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar has contested the children’s lawsuit, calling it “not maintainable.” The case, expected to stretch for months, has become a closely watched legal battle with high financial and emotional stakes.

Sunjay Kapur, who was previously married to Karisma Kapoor, tied the knot with Priya Sachdev in 2017 after his divorce from Karisma in 2016. He passed away earlier this year, reportedly from a heart attack during a polo match in England. Some unconfirmed reports mentioned a bee-related medical complication at the time, but no official cause has been verified.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 07:52 AM (IST)
