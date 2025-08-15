Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, has officially entered the digital world as a vlogger. Despite never acting in films or recording songs, she has now launched her own YouTube channel titled Sunita Ahuja, which has already garnered 42,000 subscribers within just 22 hours of its launch on August 15, Friday.

Her debut vlog, named “Aab Mein Paise Chapugi (Now, I will mint some money),” marks her foray into online content creation. Inspired by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who frequently shares weekly vlogs with her cook Dilip, Sunita appears to have brought a similar concept to her own channel. Accompanying her is Mukesh, a member of her staff, who joins her during visits to a distant mandir where she prays for her husband, Govinda.

She introduced her channel to fans via Instagram, writing: "Biwi No 1❤️ aab aa chuki hai youtube channel par☺️ please jake dekho mere youtube video link in bio like karo share karo subscribe kardoo and comment me batao kaisa laga aapko (Wife No. 1 ❤️ is now on my YouTube channel ☺️ Please go watch it — the link is in my bio. Like, share, subscribe, and comment to tell me how you liked it.)"

Mixed Reactions from Netizens

The vlog quickly attracted over half a million views within the first day. However, the content has drawn comparisons to Farah Khan’s popular vlogs. Comments such as “Yeh farah khan ki sasti copy banne ki koshish kar rahi hai (She’s trying to be a cheap copy of Farah Khan)” and “Same concept kahi sunela lagta hai… Farah Khan Aur Dilip jaisa (Feels like the same concept… kind of like Farah Khan and Dilip)” reflected the opinions of some viewers.

Despite the comparisons, fans have extended their support to Sunita. One wrote, “Pure soul but sharp tongue is hated by everyone in this world. Good to see you..keep your vlogs flowing in.” Another added, “She will blast every youtuber s..The most amazing human being I have ever seen ..She showed what she is unlike others.. Even Govinda I find sometimes I feel he is very diplomatic..but she is very truthful..despite all the controversies I feel she speaks her heart out.”

Even Farah Khan acknowledged Sunita’s debut, greeting her through Instagram stories and referring to her as “Biwi no.1.”

A Look at Sunita and Govinda’s Life

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have been married since 1987 and have two children: a son, Yashvardhan, and a daughter, Tina. Earlier this year, the couple made headlines amid rumours about Govinda’s alleged affair, which they neither confirmed nor denied.

Sunita’s YouTube journey now positions her as one of the latest celebrity personalities venturing into digital content, offering fans a glimpse into her personal life and opinions.