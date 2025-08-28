Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSidharth Malhotra Turns Protective As Janhvi Kapoor Faces Chaos At Lalbaugcha Raja; WATCH

On Wednesday, Param Sundari leads Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, accompanied by director Tushar Jalota, visited the revered pandal of Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 06:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Mumbai continues to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with grandeur, Bollywood stars are making their way to the city’s most iconic pandal — Lalbaugcha Raja. On Wednesday, Param Sundari leads Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, accompanied by director Tushar Jalota, visited the revered pandal to offer prayers.

Janhvi and Sidharth’s Festive Looks

Janhvi looked radiant in a traditional red saree with a gold temple border, perfectly blending elegance with festive charm. Sidharth complemented her in a pastel pink kurta-pajama, exuding simple yet sophisticated style.

Sidharth Shields Janhvi in the Crowd at Lalbaughcha Raja

The massive turnout at the pandal created a chaotic atmosphere. In videos captured by paparazzi, Janhvi appeared visibly uncomfortable as the crowd pressed in. Sidharth, noticing her unease, was seen protectively shielding her, ensuring she could move safely and comfortably through the sea of devotees.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Offering Prayers for Param Sundari

Despite the crowd, the duo, along with Tushar Jalota, completed their darshan and offered prayers, seeking blessings for their upcoming film Param Sundari.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, Param Sundari stars Janhvi as Sundari and Sidharth as Param. The romantic comedy, set against the picturesque backdrop of Kerala, explores a cross-cultural love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl.

The film also features Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Siddhartha Shankar, and Inayat Verma in pivotal roles. Initially slated for a July release, Param Sundari will now arrive in theatres on August 29.

 

 

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 06:17 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Param Sundari
Embed widget