Sara Ali Khan Visits Delhi Gurudwara With Rumoured Beau Arjun Pratap Bajwa, Video Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan Visits Delhi Gurudwara With Rumoured Beau Arjun Pratap Bajwa, Video Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan, who’s currently receiving praise for her performance in 'Metro… In Dino', was recently seen making a quiet visit to a Gurudwara in Delhi with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 05:38 PM (IST)

Sara Ali Khan, who’s currently receiving praise for her performance in 'Metro… In Dino', was recently seen making a quiet visit to a Gurudwara in Delhi. But what truly caught the internet’s attention was her company, actor-musician Arjun Pratap Bajwa, who is rumoured to be dating the actress. A video of the two exiting the Gurudwara together has gone viral, adding more fuel to the ongoing dating speculations.

Sara Ali Khan and rumoured beau Arjun Pratap Bajwa’s video goes viral

In the now widely-shared video, Sara is seen stepping out of the Gurudwara dressed in a simple white traditional suit, exuding grace and modesty. Arjun, dressed casually, joined her near their car. The moment didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who flooded social media with reactions, ranging from excitement about the rumoured couple to concern about privacy.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Netizens react

Comments poured in with remarks like “What a beautiful pair” and “Superhit jodi,” while some users felt the need to defend Sara’s personal space. One comment read, “Leave her alone, vo bhagwan ke paas ayi h,…jiske bhi saath aayi ho, chorr do use.”

Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa's rumoured relationship

This isn’t the first time the two have been spotted together. A few weeks ago, a candid photo of Sara and Arjun during a visit to Kedarnath also made headlines, sparking early whispers of a relationship.

Arjun Pratap Bajwa is no stranger to the world of cinema. The son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, Vice President of BJP in Punjab, Arjun has worked as an assistant director on projects like Singh Is Bliing and is also a musician and actor in his own right.

What’s next for Sara Ali Khan?

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Anurag Basu’s ensemble drama Metro… In Dino, which featured a talented cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal. While the film received a mixed response from audiences and critics, Sara’s performance earned her considerable appreciation.

She is now gearing up for her next film, an untitled project opposite Sidharth Malhotra, directed by Deepak Mishra.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sara Ali Khan
Read more
