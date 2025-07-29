Sanjay Dutt Turns 66: Shilpa Shetty, Maanayata & Priya Dutt Pen Emotional Birthday Notes

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty made sure to make her dear friend Sanjay Dutt’s 66th birthday extra special with a touching social media post. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared unseen pictures with the actor and wrote a heartfelt note, praising him not just for his on-screen brilliance but also for his kindness and generosity in real life.

‘An Incredible Talent and an Amazing Person’

Calling Sanjay Dutt a true ‘superstar,’ Shilpa wrote, “Happy birthday to an incredible talent and an even more amazing person! You bring so much energy and passion to every part that I’m constantly inspired by your brilliance on and off screen.”

She further added, “But what truly sets you apart is your kind heart and generosity of spirit that I have witnessed. Here’s wishing you all the love, happiness, and great health above all, Rockstar.”

Unseen Moments and Upcoming Film Together

In one of the shared pictures, Sanjay Dutt is seen giving Shilpa a warm hug on a flight. Another photo captures the duo posing for cameras at an event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The two actors have previously worked together in films like Hathyar and Jung. They are now set to reunite for the upcoming movie KD: The Devil, which also stars Dhruva Sarja, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nora Fatehi. Scheduled for release on July 10, 2026, the film also marks Shilpa’s return to Tollywood after nearly two decades.

Family Showers Sanjay Dutt with Love

Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt, also penned a beautiful birthday message, writing, “My love… our #saiyaara. Every day with you is a gift, but today we celebrate the amazing person you are. Celebrating another blessed year of strength, courage and love. You’re my rock, my best friend, a protective father, the guiding star and the love of my life… I’m so grateful for every smile, every laugh, and every moment we’ve shared. Endlessly grateful to God for ‘YOU’ in our lives. We love you always and ever. God bless you with the best of the best blessings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

Sister Priya Dutt also took to social media with throwback pictures and wrote, “Happy Birthday bhaiya, I wish you all the happiness and success you so very much deserve. We argue, we fight, we laugh and we cry together but we all know that in times of trouble we will all stand together as one. Our love for each other makes that possible. Love you bhaiya. Happy birthday @duttsanjay.”