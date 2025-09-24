Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samyuktha Hegde Calls Baseer Ali A ‘Bad Boyfriend’, But Still Roots for Him On Bigg Boss 19

Samyuktha Hegde calls Baseer Ali a “bad boyfriend” but praises his charm and values, saying she still supports him despite his flirtatious ways on Bigg Boss 19.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss 19 has kept audiences glued with its daily dose of drama, and now, contestant Baseer Ali’s personal life has become a talking point outside the house. Actor and dancer Samyuktha Hegde, who is often linked to Baseer and has known him since their Roadies Rising days, recently opened up about his personality and relationships.

Samyuktha Hegde says Baseer Ali is a bad partner

In a chat with journalist Sameera from Viral Bhayani, Samyuktha said, “I know Baseer really well. He is a great friend. But he is also a very bad partner. I have seen him with a lot of girls. I have been his friend throughout that time. He is not the best boyfriend.”

With Baseer’s growing closeness to fellow housemates Farrhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama making headlines, Samyuktha was quick to dismiss the speculation. She added, “Farhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama are not of his type. That's his personality. He likes to flirt with girls. He has flirted with girls in front of his girlfriends. Hence, he is not a good boyfriend. Otherwise, he is a charming boy, and I don't think both of them are suitable for him.”

Samyuktha Hegde praises Baseer

Despite her blunt assessment, Samyuktha insisted she continues to cheer for him. “I am very happy for Baseer. He is doing great. I met Baseer during 'Roadies'. At that time, he hit on me. It was a very innocent love,” she recalled.

Dismissing the common perception that Baseer woos women for reality TV strategy, she defended him, saying, “People have that perception about him that he woos every girl in each reality show he does. However, that is not his strategy. I think he is very charming. He is a very respectful boy. His mother has taught him very good values. I am rooting for him.”

Baseer Ali, best known for his stints on Roadies Rising and Splitsvilla X, has also made appearances on the hit TV drama Kundali Bhagya.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baseer Ali Bigg Boss 19
