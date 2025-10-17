Samay Raina Meets Dilip Joshi At Diwali Party, Fans Go Crazy Over Pics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Comedian Samay Raina recently stole the spotlight not just for his comedy but also for a heartwarming reunion with veteran actor Dilip Joshi, famously known as Jethalal from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. The duo met at a Diwali celebration, sharing smiles and festive vibes in traditional Indian attire. Samay shared the moments on Instagram, asking fans to “Caption this,” which quickly triggered a flurry of hilarious responses.

Social Media Goes Wild Over Their Meet

Fans were quick to flood the comments with witty reactions. Balraj Ghai, famous from India’s Got Latent, wrote, “Show Stopper with Show Stopped,” while others joked about Samay’s legal controversies with playful captions like, “7vi fail vs 7baar jail” and “Jalebi fafda X daily lafda.” Many appreciated the charm of the unexpected celebrity meet-up, making the post go viral within hours.

Apart from Dilip Joshi, Samay was also seen clicking pictures with Sunil Grover and Chunky Panday, making the event a star-studded affair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

Samay’s Comeback Journey After Controversy

After facing legal issues and backlash over controversial remarks on his now-deleted YouTube show, India’s Got Latent, Samay Raina took a brief hiatus from the public eye. However, he returned with his stand-up special, Still Alive and Unfiltered, performing across India and international stages.

Reflecting on his return to Mumbai, Samay shared, “Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything. Last two nights I performed for 25,000 people in my city, I am overwhelmed, I’m grateful to every single person who came out to see me, it means the world to me, I love you guys so much, God has been kind.”

Dilip Joshi Continues His Iconic Role

Meanwhile, Dilip Joshi continues to delight audiences with his portrayal of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His timeless comic timing remains a favourite among viewers, keeping the long-running show at the top of its league.