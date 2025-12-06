Salman Khan Reveals New Look After Wrapping ‘Galwan’ Shoot

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who recently wrapped up the filming of his upcoming war film ‘Galwan’, was seen sporting a clean shaven look on Saturday.

The actor was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Saturday, and was surrounded by heavy security. The actor also waved at the media stationed at the airport before he went for the security check.

Earlier, the actor sported the moustache for his part in ‘Galwan’, and was seen in the same look for months at stretch as he shot for the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, and also went on for his Dabangg Tour.

The actor seems to have finally hit the resting patch after months of demanding schedule. ‘Bigg Boss’ will also wrap up its season with the finale scheduled on Sunday, with the actor preparing to ring in his milestone 60th birthday on December 27, 2025.

The actor’s ‘Galwan’ looked marked another chapter in his looks sporting a moustache. His most iconic look with a moustache is of the grey cop Chulbul Pandey from the ‘Dabangg’ franchise.

Earlier, Salman took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film. The picture shows the actor peeking through the clapperboard. The 86th scene from the film shows a close-up shot 1 of the actor giving his 1st take.

Salman was seen dressed in combat fatigues featuring a jacket with insignia, and other layers of the old Personal Camouflage Disruptive Pattern Material (PC DPM). Since the Galwan stand-off happened in 2020-2021, the character has been dressed accordingly. PC DPM was replaced by the New Battle Dress Uniform (NBDU) of the INCAM (Indian National Camouflage).

The new uniform was unveiled on January 15, 2022 during the 74th Army Day Parade in New Delhi. The new pattern was designed in collaboration with NIFT.

The picture also features a wound running down the actor’s side face. He wrote in the caption, “#BattleOfGalwan”.

The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

