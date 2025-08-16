'Best Years Are Yet To Come’: Soha Ali Khan’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Brother Saif

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today, and warm wishes from family and fans have taken over social media. Among the many greetings, his sister Soha Ali Khan shared a nostalgic and touching post, along with a previously unseen photo from her 2015 wedding to Kunal Kemmu.

Soha’s Throwback Moment With Saif

In the candid image, Saif is seen in a heartfelt conversation with Soha just half an hour before her wedding ceremony. Holding a plate of papaya in her hand, Soha is seen listening attentively to her brother’s advice.

Reflecting on the moment, she wrote, “There are some moments that are etched in your memory forever. Definitive moments. This was 30 minutes before I was going to make one of the most momentous decisions of my life. You arrived early and we got some time together over a plate of papaya. You have always given me good advice and I’ll just say it has stood me in good stead.”

A Heartfelt Birthday Wish

Calling Saif her biggest support system, Soha added, “I really don’t think there is anyone else like you and I am fortunate to have you in my corner. Happy birthday bhai. The best years, as you keep reminding me, are yet to come – so here is to the future – brilliant, bold and bright – and now I must call you as you are not on Instagram and will not read this! (or are you ??).”

Her witty sign-off left fans amused, sparking speculation about whether Saif might secretly have an Instagram account. One user quipped, “Petition to have him on Insta,” while another said, “He totally is on Instagram. You know that. We know that. HBD SAK.”

Saif Ali Khan’s Work Front

On the professional side, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Netflix’s 'Jewel Thief'. Before that, he played the antagonist in Jr NTR’s much-anticipated film 'Devara: Part 1'. Up next, he is reuniting with Akshay Kumar after nearly two decades for Priyadarshan’s directorial 'Haiwaan'.

As Saif marks his milestone birthday, fans and family continue to celebrate the actor’s charm, versatility, and off-screen warmth.