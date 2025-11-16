Rohit Shetty Confirms Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Next Season Will Air In 2025

Putting an end to weeks of speculation, filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty has officially confirmed that Khatron Ke Khiladi is not cancelled. The director made the announcement during Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, where he stepped in for Salman Khan, who is currently in Doha for the Da-Bangg tour.

Shetty assured fans that the stunt-based reality show will definitely return in 2025. “The audience was upset that we couldn’t bring a season this year, but next year the show is returning,” he said, instantly lifting fans’ spirits and shutting down rumours of a permanent halt.

Why Rohit Shetty Made the Announcement on Bigg Boss

The confirmation came during a special Weekend Ka Vaar episode—an unusual but strategic move. Since Bigg Boss airs on the same network, the announcement is being interpreted as an indirect confirmation that the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will also air on the same channel.

JioHotstar had earlier revealed that Shetty would host the weekend segment, sharing a poster with the caption:

“Iss Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty layenge action aur drama ka blockbuster blend.”

The temporary host switch was due to Salman Khan’s ongoing international performances at the Da-Bangg tour in Doha, where he was joined by Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others.

A Look Back: What Makes Khatron Ke Khiladi a Fan Favourite

Debuting in 2008, Khatron Ke Khiladi has remained one of India’s most popular action-reality shows. After Akshay Kumar hosted the first season, Rohit Shetty took over in Season 5 and, barring one season hosted by Arjun Kapoor, has remained the face of the franchise.

The most recent edition—Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, titled “Darr Ki Nayi Kahaaniyaan in Romania”—aired from July to September 2024, with Karan Veer Mehra winning the trophy.

With Shetty promising a high-octane comeback next year, fans can expect a bigger, bolder, and adrenaline-fuelled season in 2025.