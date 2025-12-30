Rekha’s Sweet Gesture For Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Agastya Nanda Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Veteran actor Rekha made a quiet yet powerful statement of affection and respect at the special screening of Ikkis, drawing attention not just for her presence but for her deeply emotional gestures on the red carpet. The iconic actor was seen blessing Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, in a moment that quickly resonated with fans and film enthusiasts alike.

The screening turned into a memorable evening, blending nostalgia, reverence, and generational continuity within the Hindi film industry.

A Moment of Tribute to Dharmendra

As Rekha arrived at the venue, she first paused before a poster featuring the late legendary actor Dharmendra, who appears posthumously in Ikkis. Standing still for a few moments, Rekha folded her hands and bowed her head in silent respect, creating a poignant moment that reflected her enduring admiration for the stalwart of Indian cinema.

The gesture struck an emotional chord, reminding onlookers of the deep bonds and shared histories that connect Bollywood’s golden era to its present.

Rekha Blesses Agastya Nanda on the Red Carpet

Following her tribute, Rekha moved toward Agastya Nanda’s poster, where she placed her hand gently on his image and offered a flying kiss as a symbolic blessing. The affectionate moment was widely seen as a mark of encouragement and goodwill for the young actor, who continues to carve his path in the industry.

Agastya, who belongs to one of Bollywood’s most celebrated families, has been steadily building anticipation around Ikkis. Rekha’s public display of warmth added a special emotional layer to the evening and underscored the importance of mentorship, blessings, and legacy in the film world.

About Ikkis and Its Significance

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a war biopic inspired by the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest soldier to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra. The film aims to portray courage, sacrifice, and patriotism, set against the backdrop of India’s military history.

Apart from Agastya Nanda, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. The project has already generated interest for its subject matter and performances, as well as for Dharmendra’s final on-screen appearance.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on January 1, 2026, Ikkis is positioned as one of the most anticipated films of the year, with the screening night serving as a reminder of how cinema continues to bridge generations through shared respect and remembrance.