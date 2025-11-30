Ranveer Singh Trolled For Mimicking Kantara’s Chaundi At IFFI; Netizens Call Act ‘Disrespectful’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ranveer Singh found himself at the centre of an online storm after a clip from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa went viral. In the video, the actor is seen reenacting a moment inspired by Kantara, specifically a sequence involving the revered character Chaundi. The act, which involved him referring to Chaundi as a “female ghost” and performing the gesture with crossed eyes and his tongue out, immediately triggered strong reactions across social media platforms.

As he mimicked the scene, Ranveer also performed his trademark “primordial scream”, prompting laughter from filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who was present on stage. He further teased the audience by joking, “Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3? Tell this guy.”

Netizens Call Out the Actor

The moment, however, did not sit well with many viewers. Several social media users criticised Ranveer for what they felt was an insensitive portrayal of a culturally significant figure.

One user wrote, “Ranveer’s reaction to the Kantara scene really felt unnecessary and disrespectful.”

Ranveer's reaction to the Kantara scene really felt unnecessary and disrespectful pic.twitter.com/yQeffCofZk — Nandan (@nandan_333) November 29, 2025

Another commented, “Making fun of the GOD. You will see what happens with #Dhurander Mr Ranvir Singh.”

A third remark stated, “Ranveer should start acting like an A list actor not chapri in public… these things he does in public make him look like a clown.”

A Look Back at the Kantara Universe

Rishab Shetty’s latest film, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, continues to expand the universe introduced in the 2022 blockbuster. Starring Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, the prequel explores the ancient roots of Bhuta Kola and the ancestral conflicts that shaped the original story.

The 2022 film Kantara spotlighted the tension between tradition and modernity, following a Kambala champion’s confrontation with a forest officer over sacred land. Its grounding in regional spirituality and folklore helped the franchise become a cultural and commercial success.

Shetty, who entered the industry with Tuglak in 2012, has since built a diverse career as both actor and director, with successful projects like Kirik Party and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.

Ranveer Singh Preps for Dhurandhar

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for his next release, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Featuring a star-studded ensemble including Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film revolves around an undercover agent’s mission. Produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to hit theatres on December 5, 2025, followed by a Netflix release.