Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh Didn’t Quit Don 3 For Stardom, Here’s The Real Reason

Ranveer Singh Didn’t Quit Don 3 For Stardom, Here’s The Real Reason

Fresh reports reveal Ranveer Singh’s alleged exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 was due to creative differences, not Dhurandhar’s success or remuneration issues.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 12:53 PM (IST)

Following the success of Dhurandhar, several reports have surfaced suggesting that leading actors are re-evaluating their professional commitments. Among the most talked-about claims was that Ranveer Singh had stepped away from Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated Don 3. Around the same time, rumours also emerged about Akshaye Khanna allegedly exiting Drishyam 3, leading to widespread speculation that actors riding a career high were backing out of projects.

However, new details indicate that Ranveer Singh’s reported departure from Don 3 may not be connected to commercial success or remuneration demands, as initially suggested.

Producers Backed Ranveer During a Difficult Phase

According to a source quoted by India Today, the circumstances surrounding Ranveer’s casting in Don 3 have been widely misunderstood. “It’s actually an entirely different story. To start with, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar offered him Don 3 after he had delivered three colossal flops,” the source said.

The insider further added that the filmmakers stood by Ranveer during a challenging phase in his career. “They stood by him even after Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved Baiju Bawra because he was considered not saleable at the time,” the source stated.

Emphasising the magnitude of the project, the source explained that Don 3 was a significant opportunity. “Don 3 is the hottest franchise, and Ranveer was stepping into the legendary shoes of not just Shah Rukh Khan, but also Amitabh Bachchan. It is a dream role for any actor.”

Faith Shown Before Dhurandhar’s Release

Contrary to the narrative that Ranveer’s exit was influenced by his recent success, the source pointed out that Farhan Akhtar’s belief in the actor predated Dhurandhar. “Farhan was the only filmmaker who put his trust in Ranveer when others had backed out. This was also at a time when Dhurandhar hadn’t even released,” the source added.

This clarification suggests that Ranveer’s association with the franchise was rooted in long-term creative faith rather than immediate box office performance.

Creative Differences Said to Be the Reason

Addressing the exit rumours directly, the report claims that Ranveer’s decision to walk away from Don 3 had little to do with leverage or fees. Instead, it allegedly resulted from creative differences, with disagreements over certain expectations eventually leading to the separation.

As of now, neither Ranveer Singh nor the makers of Don 3 have issued an official statement confirming or denying the reports.

The development adds to the list of casting changes surrounding the film. Earlier, Kiara Advani was reported to have exited the project following her pregnancy and the birth of her child, after which Kriti Sanon was said to have stepped in.

Related Video

Pawan Singh To Contest Elections In Bihar, Here's What Ravi Kishan Has To Say On Bhojpuri Industry

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Ritesh Sidhwani Don 3 Farhan Akhtar SHAH RUKH KHAN Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Success Don Franchise
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Cities
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
India
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
News
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget