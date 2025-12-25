Ranveer Singh Didn’t Quit Don 3 For Stardom, Here’s The Real Reason

Following the success of Dhurandhar, several reports have surfaced suggesting that leading actors are re-evaluating their professional commitments. Among the most talked-about claims was that Ranveer Singh had stepped away from Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated Don 3. Around the same time, rumours also emerged about Akshaye Khanna allegedly exiting Drishyam 3, leading to widespread speculation that actors riding a career high were backing out of projects.

However, new details indicate that Ranveer Singh’s reported departure from Don 3 may not be connected to commercial success or remuneration demands, as initially suggested.

Producers Backed Ranveer During a Difficult Phase

According to a source quoted by India Today, the circumstances surrounding Ranveer’s casting in Don 3 have been widely misunderstood. “It’s actually an entirely different story. To start with, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar offered him Don 3 after he had delivered three colossal flops,” the source said.

The insider further added that the filmmakers stood by Ranveer during a challenging phase in his career. “They stood by him even after Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved Baiju Bawra because he was considered not saleable at the time,” the source stated.

Emphasising the magnitude of the project, the source explained that Don 3 was a significant opportunity. “Don 3 is the hottest franchise, and Ranveer was stepping into the legendary shoes of not just Shah Rukh Khan, but also Amitabh Bachchan. It is a dream role for any actor.”

Faith Shown Before Dhurandhar’s Release

Contrary to the narrative that Ranveer’s exit was influenced by his recent success, the source pointed out that Farhan Akhtar’s belief in the actor predated Dhurandhar. “Farhan was the only filmmaker who put his trust in Ranveer when others had backed out. This was also at a time when Dhurandhar hadn’t even released,” the source added.

This clarification suggests that Ranveer’s association with the franchise was rooted in long-term creative faith rather than immediate box office performance.

Creative Differences Said to Be the Reason

Addressing the exit rumours directly, the report claims that Ranveer’s decision to walk away from Don 3 had little to do with leverage or fees. Instead, it allegedly resulted from creative differences, with disagreements over certain expectations eventually leading to the separation.

As of now, neither Ranveer Singh nor the makers of Don 3 have issued an official statement confirming or denying the reports.

The development adds to the list of casting changes surrounding the film. Earlier, Kiara Advani was reported to have exited the project following her pregnancy and the birth of her child, after which Kriti Sanon was said to have stepped in.