Ranveer Allahbadia Says Shiamak Davar Warned Him About Evil Eye Before Career Setback

After facing a wave of criticism and controversy, content creator Ranveer Allahbadia is gradually returning to the public eye — this time, with introspection and spiritual insights. In a recent conversation with actress Amrita Rao on his podcast, Ranveer revealed an unusual moment of foresight shared by renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar, which he now believes may have foretold his troubled year.

Shiamak Davar's Eerie Warning

Ranveer recalled a striking first meeting with Shiamak Davar in 2024, during what he described as a "great phase" in his life. According to him, Davar seemed deeply concerned and offered a chilling observation.

“Shiamak Davar said that to me once. He saw me and said you have a lot of nazar (evil eye) around you… It was my first time meeting him. He looked at me very intensely and with a lot of pity. It was a great phase of life for me, so I asked him, ‘Why are you looking at me with pity?’”

Ranveer continued, “He said that you have to be careful about your back, your knees, and there’s a lot of jealousy and nazar on you." Following that meeting, Ranveer believes a string of unfortunate events unfolded in his life.

Weekly Temple Visits for Nazar Removal

Since then, Ranveer has taken steps to shield himself from what he now believes was a spiritual affliction.

“Main nazar utarvata hu (I get the evil eye curse removed), and it has made a big difference; I feel great. I feel great on a physical and mental level,” he said.

He also described developing a sense of sensitivity toward others possibly affected by the same force.

“At this point, I am almost able to look at someone and say that there is too much nazar on this person,” he added.

Amrita Rao Backs the Belief

Amrita Rao also chimed in during the episode, supporting the idea of nazar being a real force.

“For people who are looking at this nazar conversation and thinking, ‘What is this nonsense?’ There is nazar. I have experienced it.”

She shared her own story of returning home feeling unwell after a shoot, only to have a new housemaid perform a traditional remedy.

“She took some phitkari and did something with it, and there was a sound that came from it, and she said, ‘Arre baap re, kitni gandi nazar lagi hai (Oh god, there was such bad evil eye)’ and within seconds, I was fine,” she recalled.

With both public figures recounting eerily similar experiences, conversations around “nazar” and energy healing have once again entered the mainstream, showing that for some, ancient beliefs still hold power in modern life.