Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Randeep Hooda played the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in his 2024 directorial "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar".

Marking 115 years of Savarkar's poem 'Sagara Pran Tarmalala', Hooda revisited the Jail where Veer Savarkar was captured in Port Blair.

Sharing a couple of sneak peeks from his visit, he wrote on his IG, "Sri Vijayapuram (Port Blair). Cellular Jail. 115 years of Sagara Pran Tarmalala! To revisit the very Cellular Jail where Veer Savarkar once suffered, where I shot a major chunk of #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar and to witness the unveiling of his statue in what was once dreaded Kaala Paani, feels deeply personal. History may remember slowly, but truth endures. (sic)."

During his visit, Hooda was also honored by the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I was honoured to be present on this historic occasion, and humbled to receive recognition from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji and Hon’ble Union Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah ji, at the same place that once bore witness to Veer Savarkar’s immense sacrifice," he went on to write.

"A moment where history, sacrifice, and long-overdue recognition converged in Port Blair. Veer Savarkar’s legacy stands tall today, finally honoured where he once endured unimaginable hardship", Hooda added.

He concluded the post with a "Vande Mataram!".

For those who do not know, "Sagara Pran Talamalala" is a Marathi patriotic poem capturing the feelings of an exiled revolutionary. It revolves around his torment, homesickness, and yearning for the motherland, seeing the sea as a messenger between the patriot and India.

Released on 22 March 2024, the project received a lot of praise for the performances by the cast.

Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Hooda, "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" chronicles his journey from his childhood, moving on towards a few milestone events from his life.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)