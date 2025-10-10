Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Raj Kapoor’s Telegram To Vyjayanthimala Inspired Iconic 'Sangam' Song

Ranbir Kapoor shared how a telegram exchange between his grandfather, Raj Kapoor, and Vyjayanthimala birthed the iconic "Bol Radha Bol" song for "Sangam."

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 08:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor recently shared a fascinating anecdote from the making of his grandfather Raj Kapoor’s 1964 romantic musical classic Sangam revealing how a telegram exchange with veteran actress Vyjayanthimala led to one of the film’s most iconic songs.

‘Bol Radha Bol, Sangam Hoga Ki Nahi?’ — How a Telegram Became a Song

Recalling the story during a special session, Ranbir said, “I remember while making the music of Sangam, my grandfather Raj Kapoor wanted Vyjayanthimala to play the role of Radha, and she did not agree, I don't know for what reason. Aur uus time phone call nahi hote the, telegram bheja jata tha. So, Mr. Raj Kapoor, being frustrated, sent a telegram to Vyjayanthimala. The film's name was Sangam and her character's name was Radha and he said 'Bol Radha Bol Sangam Hoga Ki Nahi?' And the actress wrote back saying 'Hoga, Hoga Hoga.' And that became the lyrics of the song.”

The anecdote delighted fans, offering a glimpse into the creative spontaneity of Hindi cinema’s golden era.

Ranbir Speaks at Subhash Ghai’s ‘Celebrate Cinema’ Festival

The Animal actor shared the story while attending filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s annual ‘Celebrate Cinema’ festival at Whistling Woods International (WWI). The special session, moderated by Ghai, featured Ranbir alongside noted director Rahul Rawail.

During the discussion, Ranbir also reflected on acting techniques, creative influences, and his filmmaking journey.

On Method Acting and Influences

He spoke about method acting and how he has drawn inspiration from iconic filmmakers.

He said, “The method keeps evolving. The method I learnt at Lee Strasberg, I didn't quite really understand it. When I saw Mr Bhansali directing actors like Mr Bachchan and Rani, and saw him put a shot, I was taking notice and studying it. There is no fixed method; actors have to be flexible. You have to be an employee of the director's vision. When I worked with different directors in my career, my method kept changing with them.”

‘I’m a Product of Nepotism, But I Had to Work Hard’

Ranbir, who hails from the illustrious Kapoor film dynasty, also spoke candidly about privilege and responsibility.

“I'm a product of nepotism and I got it very easy in my life but I always had to work hard because I realised that I come from a family like this and if I don't have an individualistic approach, I'll not succeed in the film industry,” he said.

From ‘Black’ to the Big League

The actor also revisited his early days in cinema, recalling how he began learning acting from a young age.

“From childhood, I started learning acting... I went to a film school, the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, and spent a year there. When I came to Mumbai, I assisted Mr. Bhansali on Black. I think between these years, I got to know what it takes to be a working professional,” Ranbir said.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Ranbir is set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana. He was most recently seen in a cameo role in the Netflix show The Bads of Bollywood*.

 

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 08:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor
