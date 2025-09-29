Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ranbir Kapoor On Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'Everything I Know About Acting Is Seeded By Him'

Ranbir Kapoor On Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'Everything I Know About Acting Is Seeded By Him'

Ranbir Kapoor, who is collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 18 years, praised the filmmaker and said whatever he knows about the craft of acting was "seeded in" by the director.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 03:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who is collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 18 years, praised the filmmaker and said whatever he knows about the craft of acting was "seeded in" by the director.

Kapoor made his acting debut with Bhansali's "Saawariya", which released in 2007. The actor is collaborating with the filmmaker on the upcoming film "Love & War".

Billed as an "epic saga", the film is slated to release on March 20, 2026. It stars Kapoor alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Kapoor went live on the Instagram account of his brand ARKS, on Sunday on the occasion of his 43rd birthday. During the session, he spoke of his co-stars and the director.

The "Rockstar" actor said, "Love and war', is a film directed by Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and it stars one of my two favourite actors, Vicky Kaushal and, of course, my super talented wife Alia Bhatt." "It’s directed by the man who taught me everything about cinema; whatever I know about acting was seeded in by him, and he was a master then. I’m working with him 18 years later, and he’s an even bigger master today. So I’m very happy with that collaboration," he added.

The film marks the first time for Kaushal working with the filmmaker. It also reunites Bhatt with Bhansali, who has featured in his 2022's directorial "Gangubai Kathiawadi". She essayed the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a female mafia don and a brothel madame in Kamathipura. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 03:23 PM (IST)
