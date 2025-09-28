Here’s What Ranbir Kapoor Got From Daughter Raha For His 43th Birthday

Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on September 23, marking the occasion with a special live session on Instagram. The actor went live through his lifestyle brand Arks on Sunday evening, interacting with fans, answering their questions, and giving them a peek into his personal life.

Raha’s gift to Ranbir Kapoor

During the session, Ranbir revealed the adorable gift he received from his daughter, Raha. “Raha made me a promise that she will give me 43 kisses, so I got that!” he shared, leaving fans touched by the heartwarming moment. Ranbir married Alia Bhatt in April 2022 after several years of dating, and the couple welcomed Raha in November 2022. The little family made their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023, delighting fans across social media.

Ranbir Kapoor's current favourite song

Ranbir also shared his current musical favourites with fans. “One song which I truly love is Barbaad from Saiyaara. I really like that song. I like the music of Lokah. I recently saw the film and it was just excellent. I like Sahiba—it is a great song. I am usually a Spotify top 50 person, the India top 50 or the global top 50. Usually, I discover music from there,” he said. The actor highlighted the romantic drama Saiyaara and the Malayalam superhero film Lokah, both of which had also earned praise from Alia Bhatt following their releases.

On the work front

On the professional front, Ranbir has a packed calendar. He will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s eagerly awaited Love & War, scheduled to release on March 20 next year. Additionally, Ranbir will portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana, which stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. The first installment of the epic film is slated for a Diwali release next year, promising to be a cinematic spectacle.