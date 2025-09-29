Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Plans To Turn Director, Says He Has Already Started A Writer’s Room

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who turned 43 on Sunday, treated fans to a candid live session on Instagram where he shared insights about his future career plans. The actor conducted the session on the official page of his clothing brand, Arks, giving fans a closer look at his aspirations beyond acting.

Ranbir Kapoor on directing plans

During the session, a fan asked, "When are we getting RK the director?" Ranbir’s response revealed a side of him that has long intrigued cinema enthusiasts. He shared that directing a film is high on his agenda and that he has already begun laying the groundwork.

"I am dying to direct a movie. I have started a writer's room, actually. I am trying to inspire myself with the two ideas I have and starting to work on them. But it is definitely on my to-do list in the next couple of years," he said, highlighting his dedication to exploring new creative avenues and pushing his artistic boundaries.

Ranbir Kapoor on Love & War

The conversation also turned toward his upcoming film, Love & War, where Ranbir will reunite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 18 years. Ranbir credited Bhansali as a major influence in shaping his craft. “Love and war, is a film directed by Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and it stars one of my two favourite actors, Vicky Kaushal and, of course my super talented wife Alia Bhatt, and it’s directed by the man who taught me everything about cinema, whatever I know about acting, was seeded in by, and he was a master then, and i’m working with him 18 years later, and he’s even bigger master today. So I’m very happy with that collaboration,” he said, expressing his excitement about working with his mentor once again.

Ranbir’s journey in Bollywood began under Bhansali’s mentorship when he worked as an assistant on the film Black, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. This early exposure provided him with invaluable lessons in filmmaking, acting, and storytelling. He later made his acting debut in Bhansali’s 2007 romance drama Saawariya, which also launched Sonam Kapoor’s career in the industry.

During the Instagram session, Ranbir also spoke about how collaborating with co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt has added new energy and excitement to his upcoming project. His candid conversation showcased not only his admiration for his mentor but also his own ambitions to evolve as a filmmaker in the coming years.