Director R D Narayanamurthy, who is best known for having directed the Tamil romantic comedy drama 'Manathai Thirudi Vittai' featuring actors Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu and Gayatri Jayaraman in the lead, passed away at the Omandurar Government hospital here in Chennai.

He was 59. He is survived by his wife Hamsaveni and son Lokeswaran.

Sources close to the late director said that Narayanamurthy, had been receiving at receiving treatment at the Omandurar hospital for a week. However, it proved futile and he passed away on Tuesday night.

Sources say that the final rites of the director are to happen on Friday after Narayanamurthy's son, who is employed in London, returns home. The mortal remains of the late director have been taken to a private hospital in Chennai from where it will be taken to his residence in Pammal in Kancheepuram district on Friday.

Director Narayanamurthy is best known for his film 'Manathai Thirudi Vittai', the comedy sequences and songs of which are popular even to this day. In particular, Vadivelu's sequences with Prabhu Deva and the late actor Vivek in the film are considered iconic, with several sequences going on to inspire memes.

The demise of the late director, who has directed films like 'Manathai Thirudi Vittai' and 'Oru Ponnu Oru Paiyyan', has sent shock waves across the Tamil film industry.

Actress Gayatri Jayaraman, who played the female lead in 'Manathai Thirudi Vittai' and who shot to fame after her performance in the film came in for appreciation, took to her social media timelines to express shock and grief.

She wrote, "If I am known as Manja Kaatu Maina till today, it is because of Director Narayanamurthy Sir, director of my first Tamizh film Manadhai Thirudivittai. Years later, we worked together in Nandini serial as well...A man dedicated to his craft.

"Shocked with the news of his passing this morning. RIP Sir. 24 years have passed since the release of the film, yet the movie, the songs and the comedy is remembered by all. The same way you will always be remembered Sir. Om Shanti."

