Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTamil Director R D Narayanamurthy Passes Away At 59; ‘Manathai Thirudi Vittai’ Fame Mourned By Fans

Tamil Director R D Narayanamurthy Passes Away At 59; ‘Manathai Thirudi Vittai’ Fame Mourned By Fans

Renowned Tamil filmmaker R D Narayanamurthy, known for the cult classic ‘Manathai Thirudi Vittai’, passed away in Chennai at 59. Final rites on Friday after son returns from London.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Director R D Narayanamurthy, who is best known for having directed the Tamil romantic comedy drama 'Manathai Thirudi Vittai' featuring actors Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu and Gayatri Jayaraman in the lead, passed away at the Omandurar Government hospital here in Chennai.

He was 59. He is survived by his wife Hamsaveni and son Lokeswaran.

Sources close to the late director said that Narayanamurthy, had been receiving at receiving treatment at the Omandurar hospital for a week. However, it proved futile and he passed away on Tuesday night.

Sources say that the final rites of the director are to happen on Friday after Narayanamurthy's son, who is employed in London, returns home. The mortal remains of the late director have been taken to a private hospital in Chennai from where it will be taken to his residence in Pammal in Kancheepuram district on Friday.

Director Narayanamurthy is best known for his film 'Manathai Thirudi Vittai', the comedy sequences and songs of which are popular even to this day. In particular, Vadivelu's sequences with Prabhu Deva and the late actor Vivek in the film are considered iconic, with several sequences going on to inspire memes.

The demise of the late director, who has directed films like 'Manathai Thirudi Vittai' and 'Oru Ponnu Oru Paiyyan', has sent shock waves across the Tamil film industry.

Actress Gayatri Jayaraman, who played the female lead in 'Manathai Thirudi Vittai' and who shot to fame after her performance in the film came in for appreciation, took to her social media timelines to express shock and grief.

She wrote, "If I am known as Manja Kaatu Maina till today, it is because of Director Narayanamurthy Sir, director of my first Tamizh film Manadhai Thirudivittai. Years later, we worked together in Nandini serial as well...A man dedicated to his craft.

"Shocked with the news of his passing this morning. RIP Sir. 24 years have passed since the release of the film, yet the movie, the songs and the comedy is remembered by all. The same way you will always be remembered Sir. Om Shanti."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
R D Narayanamurthy Death Manathai Thirudi Vittai Director
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Cities
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
World
Zelenskyy Says 'India Mostly With Us' After Trump's 'Primary Funders Of War' Charge
Zelenskyy Says 'India Mostly With Us' After Trump's 'Primary Funders Of War' Charge
World
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strikes
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Congress CWC Meeting In Patna Focuses On Bihar Elections, Mahagathbandhan Strategies
Delhi Police Registers Case Against Baba Accused Of Molestation, Volvo Car Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget