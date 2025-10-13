Priyanka Chopra Shines At Anjula Acharia’s Star-Studded Pre-Diwali Bash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The festive spirit of Diwali arrived early in New York City as Priyanka Chopra’s longtime manager, Anjula Acharia, hosted a lavish pre-Diwali celebration on Saturday, October 11. The event, titled All That Glitters Diwali Ball, was a sparkling affair filled with fine cuisine, music, and a galaxy of Bollywood stars. Priyanka Chopra attended the celebration with her husband, Nick Jonas, by her side, adding to the star-studded glamour of the night.

Bollywood Stars Dazzle at the Festivities

Popular makeup content creator Aditya Madiraju shared glimpses of the bash on his Instagram account, posting a series of pictures with several celebrities. He opened the carousel with a selfie alongside Priyanka, who looked effortlessly elegant in an ivory co-ord set paired with a halter-neck, sheer bralette. Aditya complemented the festive mood in a pink, heavily embroidered kurta.

Bhumi Pednekar and fashion designer Falguni Peacock were also spotted at the event. Bhumi turned heads in a silver saree paired with a bralette-style blouse, while Falguni opted for a feather-studded ensemble. Nora Fatehi was another showstopper in a golden outfit, and Aditya was seen posing with her and his husband. Actor Siddharth, dressed dapperly in a black bandhgala suit, and the host Anjula Acharia were also part of the starry celebration. In his caption, Aditya wrote, “The little Bollywood boy inside me will sleep well tonight. Happy Diwali."

Priyanka Chopra Praises the Celebration

Priyanka Chopra herself shared glimpses from the night on social media, applauding her manager for hosting another spectacular edition of the Diwali event. She wrote, “My girl @anjula_acharia⁩ had such a wonderful kickstart to Diwali season in NYC. Meeting old friends and new is always so heartwarming… but to see the incredible South Asian community and our allies turn up in gorgeous, sparkling Diwali outfits to celebrate the victory of good over evil was so emotional, especially when the world is going through so much. Wishing everyone love, peace and prosperity this Diwali season."

The celebration was filled with joy, elegance, and cultural pride, as Priyanka and Nick were seen mingling, sharing warm hugs, and celebrating the festive spirit alongside friends, family, and colleagues.