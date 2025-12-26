Train Tickets Just Got Costlier: Here’s What Changed In The New Railway Fares

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Train travel across India has become slightly more expensive starting today, as Indian Railways rolls out a nationwide fare hike. For millions of daily and long-distance passengers, the revision may look modest on paper, measured in paise per kilometre, but it marks the second increase in less than six months and signals a broader recalibration of rail travel costs.

The latest revision follows a fare hike introduced in July this year, which, according to a report by news agency PTI, generated additional revenue of Rs 700 crore for the Railways.

Officials now estimate that the current round of fare changes will bring in around Rs 600 crore for the national transporter by March 31, 2026.

What Has Changed: New Train Fares Explained

Under the revised structure, fares have been adjusted across select travel categories, primarily impacting longer-distance journeys and Mail/Express services.

Ordinary class (beyond 215 km): Fares have increased by 1 paise per kilometre.

Mail/Express non-AC classes: Fares have gone up by 2 paise per kilometre.

AC classes: Fares have also been raised by 2 paise per kilometre.

In real terms, the impact on individual journeys remains limited. For instance, a passenger travelling 500 kilometres in a non-AC Mail or Express coach will pay roughly Rs 10 extra under the new pricing.

Railway officials have stressed that the hike has been calibrated to minimise the burden on passengers, particularly those travelling shorter distances or using suburban services.

What Remains Unchanged

Not all rail travellers will feel the pinch. The Railways have kept fares unchanged in key categories that cater to daily commuters and short-distance passengers.

Monthly season tickets for suburban trains will continue at existing rates.

Ordinary class fares for journeys up to 215 km on non-suburban trains will also remain unchanged.

These exemptions are significant, especially for office-goers and low-income travellers who rely heavily on short-distance rail services for daily commuting.

Why Indian Railways Raised Fares Again

The Railways has defended the fare revision by pointing to a sharp rise in operational costs over the past decade, driven by network expansion, higher service standards and a growing workforce.

In a statement, the Railways said it has significantly expanded its network and operations, which has increased manpower requirements. As a result, manpower costs have risen to Rs 1,15,000 crore, while pension expenses now stand at Rs 60,000 crore.

Taken together, the total cost of operations has climbed to Rs 2,63,000 crore in 2024–25, the Railways said.

According to the ministry, fare rationalisation is necessary to partly offset these rising costs while continuing to invest in safety, infrastructure upgrades and service improvements.

Linking Fare Hikes to Safety and Expansion

The Railways has also sought to frame the fare increase within the context of improved safety and operational performance.

“Due to these efforts on safety and improved operations, Railways have been able to substantially improve safety. India has become the second-largest cargo-carrying railway in the world,” the statement said.

Officials argue that sustaining such scale and performance requires predictable revenue streams, especially as freight and passenger operations expand simultaneously.

What This Means for Passengers

For most travellers, the immediate impact will be marginal rather than dramatic. A few rupees added to longer journeys may not significantly alter travel plans, but repeated fare increases in a short span have raised questions about affordability, especially for frequent long-distance travellers.

At the same time, the decision to shield suburban commuters and short-distance ordinary class passengers suggests an attempt to balance revenue needs with social obligations.

As India’s rail network continues to modernise and expand, passengers should expect gradual fare adjustments rather than one-time sharp hikes.