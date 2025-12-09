Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Itna Nanga, Besharam Admi…': Piyush Mishra Says Ranbir Kapoor Works Without The Weight Of His Legacy

‘Itna Nanga, Besharam Admi…’: Piyush Mishra Says Ranbir Kapoor Works Without The Weight Of His Legacy

Piyush Mishra praises Ranbir Kapoor’s grounded nature and recalls his memories of Irrfan Khan in a new interview. The actor says Ranbir carries “not even 1%” of his legacy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 10:07 AM (IST)
Actor-writer Piyush Mishra has opened up about his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor, describing the star as one of the most unaffected personalities he has encountered in the industry. In a candid conversation with The Lallantop, Mishra spoke about Ranbir’s demeanour on and off camera, calling him refreshingly uncomplicated despite belonging to Bollywood’s most influential film family.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Effortless Simplicity Impresses Mishra

Mishra, who worked with Ranbir in Rockstar and Tamasha, shared that the actor’s light-hearted energy on set left a lasting impact on him. According to Mishra, Ranbir never allows his famous lineage to influence how he behaves between shots.

“Ranbir doesn’t carry even 1% of his legacy,” Mishra said, recalling how the actor switches effortlessly between intense performances and complete ease once the camera cuts.

He further added with amusement, “Arre, don’t even ask — that guy is something else. Itna nanga besharam aadmi maine aaj tak nahi dekha!” Mishra noted that although Ranbir descends from a towering cinematic lineage that stretches back to Prithviraj Kapoor, he remains “completely light, completely free.”

Remembering Irrfan Khan: ‘He left too soon’

The conversation also veered into Mishra’s memories of his Haasil co-star, Irrfan Khan. The loss, he said, continues to hurt. “He left too soon, yaar. It hurts a lot… he was such a great actor.”

Mishra clarified that while they weren’t extremely close, there was mutual admiration between them. “To be honest, he wasn’t that close a friend of mine… We told each other, ‘You did good work.’ That’s where a bond formed.”
Calling Irrfan “very young” at the time of his passing, he added, “Maybe he and I couldn’t become so close, but I’ve heard he was a wonderful human being. May God give peace to his soul and make his sons great actors.”

Irrfan’s Passing and Ranbir’s Upcoming Film

Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April 2020 due to a colon infection related to his battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is set to return to the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 10:07 AM (IST)
Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood News Irrfan Khan Rockstar Tamasha Piyush Mishra Irrfan Death Piyush Mishra Interview
Photo Gallery

