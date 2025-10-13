Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesParineeti Chopra Satisfies Pregnancy Cravings With ‘Healthy Chinese Food’

Parineeti Chopra Satisfies Pregnancy Cravings With ‘Healthy Chinese Food’

Pregnant actress Parineeti Chopra gave fans a peek into her ‘healthy Chinese food’ cravings and shared beautiful glimpses from her first Karwa Chauth with husband Raghav Chadha.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is expecting her first baby, is making sure her pregnancy cravings are both delicious and nutritious.

Recently, the 'Kesari' actress indulged in a plate of healthy homemade Chinese food. Taking to her Instagram stories, the mom-to-be gave a glimpse of her Chinese cravings as she posted an image of vegetable rice with Chilli Paneer. Alongside the image, she wrote, “Ghar ka healthy Chinese food. No bad stuff!!!.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra recently celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Raghav Chadha. The 'Ishaqzaade' actress observed the traditional fast for her husband, whom she fondly called the love of her life. The photos offered a glimpse into the intimate celebration. In one frame, the actress was seen performing the customary ritual of sighting her husband through a sieve, while Raghav held a pooja thali. Another candid moment captured the couple sitting together and sharing a warm exchange, beautifully reflecting the essence of their first Karwa Chauth as parents-to-be.

Sharing photos, Parineeti wrote, “My chaand, the love of my life.' Happy Karwa Chauth.” The actress also offered personal glimpses from the celebration. In one, she showed off her adorable baby bump while dressed in a pastel pink and yellow outfit. Another story featured a close-up of a pair of customised juttis, beautifully inscribed with the initials “P” and “R” along with their wedding date, September 24, 2023.

Parineeti and Raghav announced their pregnancy in August this year, with the actress revealing that they are expecting their first child by the end of 2025. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September 2023. The celebration was attended by close family members, friends, and several political dignitaries. The duo had reportedly dated for several months before making their relationship official earlier that same year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra Parineeti Raghav Wedding Parineeti Karwa Chauth Parineeti Cravings
