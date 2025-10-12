Orry Sparks Controversy With Remarks On Lata Mangeshkar, Falguni Pathak; Rajiv Adatia Reacts

A heated exchange has erupted on social media between influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, and Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia. The war of words began after Orry mocked Rajiv in the comments section of one of his posts, prompting Rajiv to fire back with a scathing response, accusing Orry of gaining fame merely by placing his hand on people’s chests and posing for photos.

How the Orry–Rajiv Feud Started

The conflict reportedly began when Rajiv accused Orry of disrespecting late singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and celebrated Garba singer Falguni Pathak in one of his reels.

Following this, Orry commented on one of Rajiv’s Instagram posts, writing, “Why does this man look like he ate 5 Orrys and poured a bottle of cheap foundation and fake tan on his face?"

Rajiv Adatia’s Strong Response

Not one to stay silent, Rajiv took to his Instagram Stories to respond to Orry’s remarks. In a strongly worded note, he wrote: “Didn’t want to reply to this idiot, but thinks he needs a reality check! Firstly, Orry, I feel sorry for you! What have you achieved in life other than to put your hand on people's chests and take photos? Do you know the definition of working hard because you won the award for talking s**t.”

He further added, “You are not even the mentally League of Many! You think you are hip and cool with your phone cases and shaven chest! My dear, integrity, morals, values, and character make you a human — all of which you don’t have! Stop giving yourself so much importance, my dear! Never utter a legend's name, dude! Instead of apologising, you are attacking me for calling you out! No, please go and take some more pics with your Minions! Grow up and start acting your age! (By the way, the foundation is Charlotte Tilbury).”

Rajiv also posted the note on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Didn’t want to reply to this fool! But he needs a reality check!! Sorry for the grammatical errors — I was jogging and wrote this.”

What Triggered the Online Spat

The dispute stemmed from Orry’s comments at Falguni Pathak’s live show, where he reportedly referred to the singer as a “Falguni peacock singing on stage.”

Orry also misnamed the late Lata Mangeshkar as “Lata Mangeshwari”, calling her the “queen of Garba” — remarks that didn’t sit well with Rajiv.

In response, Rajiv took to social media to express his disappointment: “Some things are just not funny! There is a fine line between being funny and disrespecting the legends of our country! Lataji was like family to me and I didn’t find it funny — not one bit! People and kids see social media — how we portray ourselves is extremely important! Be mindful!”

He further added, “This should not be a green light that anyone can come and insult and say whatever they want because they think it’s funny! @falgunipathak12 we love you, Ma’am. I apologise to you for the immaturity shown by certain individuals! You and Lata Di are people we look up to with grace and love.”

Singer Falguni Pathak later acknowledged Rajiv’s post by commenting, “Thank you.”

Social Media Divided

While some netizens supported Rajiv for taking a stand in defense of the musical legends, others called the feud unnecessary and overblown. Regardless, the Orry vs Rajiv spat has quickly become one of the most talked-about celebrity clashes on social media this week.