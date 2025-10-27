'He Taught Me What Grit Is': Nikitin Dheer Remembers Father Pankaj Dheer In An Emotional Note

Actor Nikitin Dheer recently took to social media to share a touching condolence letter he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the demise of his father, veteran actor Pankaj Dheer.

Posting a photo of the letter from the Prime Minister’s Office, Nikitin wrote,“श्री प्रधान मंत्री जी, आपने शब्दों से मेरे पिता को सम्मानित करने के लिए धन्यवाद @narendramodi”

(“Respected Prime Minister, thank you for honouring my father with your words. @narendramodi”).

Nikitin Dheer Opens Up on His Father’s Passing

A few days earlier, Nikitin had shared an emotional post expressing his feelings for the first time since his father’s death. The actor, who had maintained silence on social media after the loss, finally poured his heart out in a heartfelt note.

During Pankaj Dheer’s funeral, Nikitin was seen braving the somber moment and performing all the final rites as a devoted son.

“I Lost My Dad, My Guru, My Best Friend”

In his emotional post, Nikitin wrote,“I am not the best at expressing my feelings… But I shall try. It’s said, the only thing that’s guaranteed upon birth is death. We all know it, accept it, believe it — but when one loses someone who is an essential aspect of one’s existence, a lot of questions arise.”

He continued,“On October 15, 2025, I lost my Dad, my Guru, my best friend — Shri Pankaj Dheer. He wasn’t well for some time… it shattered us as a family.”

“What He Left Behind Was Love and Respect”

Recalling the immense love and condolences his family received, Nikitin shared,“After he passed, we were thronged by thousands of messages. The younger ones sent prayers, the elders sent aashirwad, and his friends, colleagues and brothers sent love. We received love and respect for Dad that no amount of words can express.”

He further reflected,“As days passed and I saw the continuous river of love he was receiving, I realised that this is life — not the material things one gathers, but the love, the blessings, the aadar satkar — all of which my father shall carry to a life after.”

A Son’s Pride and Promise

Expressing his deep pride in his father, Nikitin wrote,“Today I am more proud than ever to be his son. He was the best father a boy could ask for — he taught me what grit is, what character is, what loyalty and perseverance mean, and how to chase dreams even when the world calls you delusional.”

“The life lessons he gave me will remain my north star forever. From his love for cinema — or as he called it ‘Cine Maa’ — to the respect he had for our industry, his passion is the greatest virasat he left me.”

Promising to live up to his father’s legacy, the actor added,“I promise that as an actor and as a human being, I will always strive to make my father proud.”

A Message of Gratitude

Nikitin concluded his post by thanking his father’s fans and well-wishers, saying,“I just wanted to thank each one of you for the respect and love you have shown him. This video is a thank-you to all of you who loved and adored him. We are very grateful to HH Swami Chidanand Shastri ji of Parmarth Ashram, who helped us with Dad’s asthi visarjan and pooja. आप सभी को हमारे पूरे परिवार की ओर से हाथ जोड़कर आभार। जय माँ गंगे। हर हर महादेव। #HarHarMahadev”

About Pankaj Dheer

The late Pankaj Dheer was a beloved figure in Indian television and cinema, best known for his iconic portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. Over the years, he appeared in numerous TV shows and films such as Baahurani, Saugandh, Tahalka, and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, earning immense respect for his versatility and commanding screen presence.

Beyond his acting career, Pankaj Dheer also founded Abhinetri Acting Academy, where he mentored aspiring actors and contributed immensely to nurturing new talent.

He passed away on October 15, 2025, reportedly after a prolonged battle with cancer. His legacy continues to inspire generations of actors and admirers.