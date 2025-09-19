Kapil Sharma Show, Netflix In Legal Trouble Over Baburao Sketch; ₹25 Crore Notice Issued

Just ahead of The Great Indian Kapil Show’s season finale featuring Akshay Kumar, a serious controversy has erupted around the show's content. Firoz A. Nadiadwala, producer of the Hera Pheri franchise, has issued a ₹25 crore legal notice to Netflix and the show’s makers. The reason? Unauthorized use of the beloved character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, originally portrayed by Paresh Rawal.

In a recent episode, comedian Kiku Sharda appeared in a sketch impersonating Baburao—a performance that didn’t go down well with Nadiadwala. Claiming sole rights to the character, the producer has alleged multiple legal violations including copyright and trademark infringement.

“Baburao is not just a character, but the soul of Hera Pheri,” said Nadiadwala in an official statement. “This legacy was built with our sweat, vision, and creativity, and no one can hijack or misuse it without our permission. Paresh Rawalji nurtured the role and put his heart and soul into it. No one has the right to misuse it for wrongful commercial gain.”

Legal Grounds Cited in the ₹25 Crore Claim

According to the notice, Baburao is a registered trademark held by Nadiadwala’s family. The complaint cites infringement of rights under several legal provisions—namely Section 51 and Section 14 of the Copyright Act, 1957, as well as Section 29 of the Trademarks Act. These provisions deal with unauthorized public communication of a work, inclusion in new media, and exploitation of a registered trademark.

The notice demands that Netflix and the show’s producers immediately take down the skit from their platform, including any social media or third-party channels. In addition, it calls for a written guarantee that the character will not be used again without prior approval, and an official apology within 24 hours.

Legal Representation Warns of Consequences if Demands Are Ignored

Sana Raees Khan, the legal counsel representing Nadiadwala, emphasized the gravity of the alleged infringement. “The unauthorised use of my client’s iconic character is not just infringement; it is blatant theft for commercial gain,” she said. “The law will not allow the dilution of rights that have been lawfully earned and zealously protected. These rights will be defended with the full force of legal action so that no one treats a creative legacy as a free commodity for exploitation.”

If the demands are not met within two days, Nadiadwala’s legal team has warned of initiating both civil and criminal proceedings.

The episode in question was set to be the grand finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show, a popular comedy talk show on Netflix. Whether Netflix complies or chooses to fight the legal battle remains to be seen.