Neelam Kothari Slams Etihad After Fainting On 9-Hour Delayed Flight: 'No Crew Checked On Me'

Actor Neelam Kothari has criticised Etihad Airways after what she described as a distressing and poorly handled in-flight medical episode during her recent journey from Toronto to Mumbai. The actor took to social media to recount the experience, revealing that the flight was delayed by nine hours and that she fainted shortly after eating her onboard meal.

Neelam wrote that despite collapsing mid-flight, she received no medical follow-up or welfare check from the crew — a lapse she termed “unacceptable” and “deeply disappointing.” Her account has sparked renewed conversation about airlines' responsibilities during in-flight health emergencies.

Neelam Says Crew Failed to Respond After She Fainted

The actor publicly addressed Etihad Airways on X (formerly Twitter), outlining her ordeal in detail.

“Dear @etihad, I am extremely disappointed with the treatment I received on my recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai. Not only was my flight delayed by over 9 hours, but I also fell seriously ill onboard, fainting after a meal,” she wrote.

Neelam added that it was a fellow passenger who helped her back to her seat, but the cabin crew did not check on her afterward.

“Despite a fellow passenger helping me back to my seat, I received no follow-up care or even a single check-in from your crew… This level of neglect is unacceptable. Please address this matter urgently.”

Etihad responded on the platform, saying: “Hi Neelam. Sorry to hear about that! Please get in touch with us via DM to look into this for you and assist accordingly. Thanks! Rose.”

Dear @etihad, I am extremely disappointed with the treatment I received on my recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai. Not only was my flight delayed by over 9 hours, but I also fell seriously ill onboard, fainting after a meal. Despite a fellow passenger helping me back to my seat,… — neelam kothari soni (@neelamkothari) December 8, 2025

Actor Claps Back at Trolling Comment

When a social media user trivialised her experience, Neelam didn’t hesitate to reply.

After the user wrote, “Seems like a you problem. But let me try to get something out of it,” Neelam responded firmly: “You wouldn’t be so flippant had it happened to you my friend, or one of your loved ones!”

A Look Back at Neelam’s Career

Neelam Kothari remains a familiar name in Indian cinema, especially through the 1980s and 1990s. Having starred in more than 30 films after her 1985 debut, including Hum Saath Saath Hain, she later stepped away from acting to run her jewellery business. In recent years, she returned to the screen with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and an appearance in Made in Heaven.

The actor’s post has now prompted discussions online about airline accountability, medical protocol and the safety of passengers experiencing in-flight emergencies.