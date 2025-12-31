Nayanthara First Look As Ganga In Yash’s Toxic Revealed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNayanthara First Look As Ganga In Yash’s Toxic Revealed

Nayanthara’s fierce first look as Ganga from Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic is out. The actress stuns in a bold, dangerous avatar.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 12:43 PM (IST)

The makers of Toxic – A Fairytale For Grown-Ups have unveiled Nayanthara’s much-anticipated first look from the film, and it has instantly grabbed attention across social media. On December 31, actor-producer Yash introduced Nayanthara’s character Ganga, presenting her as a powerful presence that blends grace with danger.

The reveal comes after the first looks of Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi, further heightening anticipation around the ambitious project directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Nayanthara’s Fierce Avatar as Ganga Revealed

Sharing the striking poster on social media, Yash wrote, “Introducing Nayanthara as GANGA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.” The image features Nayanthara walking confidently through a doorway, a gun firmly in her hand, while two men hold the doors open and others stand guard behind her.

Dressed in a sleek black outfit with a thigh-high slit and matching boots, the actor locks eyes with the camera, exuding authority and menace in equal measure. The visual language of the poster establishes Ganga as a woman who commands attention and power without uttering a word.

In a press note, the makers described Ganga as “a woman who owns the room and calls her own shots.”

Vignesh Shivan Reacts to Wife’s First Look

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara’s husband, was among the first to react to the reveal. He reshared the poster on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Wow,” accompanied by a mouth-open emoji. He further added heart-eyes and red-heart emojis while reposting the image, clearly expressing admiration for his wife’s commanding screen presence.

Fans too flooded social media with praise, applauding the actor’s bold styling and intense portrayal in the poster.

Geetu Mohandas on Casting Nayanthara

Director Geetu Mohandas opened up about casting Nayanthara in the role of Ganga and how the character evolved during the filmmaking process. She said, “I wanted to portray Nayan in a way that she’s never been showcased before. But as the shoot progressed, I began to see how closely her own personality echoed the soul of the character. It wasn’t imitation, it was alignment. I found my Ganga, so brilliantly performed by her, and even more unexpectedly, I found a dear friend.”

 

About Toxic – A Fairytale For Grown-Ups

Toxic is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

Kiara Advani plays a character named Nadia, while Huma Qureshi essays the role of Elizabeth. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Toxic – A Fairytale For Grown-Ups is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026, aligning with the festive celebrations of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

Published at : 31 Dec 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
