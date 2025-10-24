Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNawazuddin Siddiqui Says Independent Cinema Must Survive: ‘If It Fizzles Out, It’ll Be Very Bad Or Creativity’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says Independent Cinema Must Survive: ‘If It Fizzles Out, It’ll Be Very Bad Or Creativity’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui stresses the importance of preserving independent cinema, saying its disappearance would harm creativity in the industry.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 10:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says there is a need to preserve independent cinema despite the challenges it faces, as he believes that if such films cease to be made, it would be “very bad” for the creative industry.

"I’ll keep doing independent cinema. It is very important to balance it with a certain kind of mass film,” Siddiqui, who has carved a niche for himself with independent films like “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “The Lunchbox”, “Miss Lovely” and “Photograph”, told PTI.

The actor said many filmmakers today are attempting to make independent or art-house films, but such projects often don’t get much visibility or space.

“I think it will be very bad if it happens (independent cinema fizzles out). I think it should continue to be made... It is said that our classical forms, be it songs, dance, etc have never been popular, it is only because a few people can understand it.

"If you want to do it for the masses, and if you want to do it in an artistic way, then that is a different thing. If you want to do it for the masses, then you have to include certain things in it but the pure art and classical things have never been made for the masses,” Siddiqui said.

The 51-year-old actor, who has acted in big ticket Hindi movies like “Kick”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “Raees”, “Housefull” and “Heropanti 2”, said mainstream blockbuster films allow him to reach a wider audience and ultimately benefits his independent projects.

“The biggest advantage of big films is that more people see you, so when you see small films and if we get even five percent of the audience then that's the biggest benefit.

"More people started to know about me with these films. The thing is that most of the independent films are released on a smaller level. Well, they get fewer screens and more people do not come to watch it,” Siddiqui said.

In his latest film, “Thamma”, which is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), the actor features as the antagonist. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of “Munjya” fame, also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 10:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Independent Cinema Indian Indie Films Art House Movies India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
‘We Were Inseparable’: Cricketer Arun Lal Remembers Advertising Icon Piyush Pandey
‘We Were Inseparable’: Cricketer Arun Lal Remembers Advertising Icon Piyush Pandey
India
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Business
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Election 2025
National Conference Bags 3, BJP 1 Seat In Jammu & Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls
National Conference Bags 3, BJP 1 Seat In Jammu & Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget