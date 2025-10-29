'My Love Was Born Today': Siddharth’s Romantic Birthday Post For Aditi Rao Hydari Melts Hearts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth continue to capture fans’ hearts with their genuine chemistry both on and off screen. On Monday, Siddharth turned to social media to pen an affectionate birthday message for his wife, whom he lovingly calls “Adu,” marking the occasion with a heartfelt tribute that left the internet swooning.

Siddharth’s Emotional Note Melts the Internet

Sharing a series of unseen pictures of Aditi, some featuring the two together and others spotlighting her solo, Siddharth expressed his admiration and love in a deeply personal note. He wrote,

“My love was born today ❤️ In every second of every day, I feel you in my being. Wherever I go, you go with me. My best friend, my greatest strength. I am because you make me want to be. Thank you for being born. Thank you for this life. Thank you for the strength, my Queen. Thank you, my gifted, blessed, beautiful wife. Happy Birthday, Adu. I love you ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth (@worldofsiddharth)

The post quickly went viral, drawing admiration from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Aditi’s Sweet Response Wins Hearts

Aditi, too, couldn’t resist responding to her husband’s touching message. She commented,

“My Siddhuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu bestest! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Come back soon 🥺❤️🥺”

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and birthday wishes for the actress, calling the two “couple goals.”

The photos featured Aditi and Siddharth in adorable, candid moments, from holding hands and sharing quiet smiles to posing in chic black outfits. Their effortless coordination and warm chemistry added to the charm of the post.

A Love Story That Started on Set

Fondly nicknamed Addu-Siddu by fans, the pair first met in 2021 while shooting for the Telugu film Maha Samudram. After maintaining a low-profile romance, they tied the knot last year in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy.

Since their wedding, the couple has shared glimpses of their travels and life together, often leaving admirers gushing over their understated yet heartwarming bond.

What’s Next for Aditi and Siddharth

Professionally, Aditi Rao Hydari recently garnered widespread acclaim for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi. With multiple upcoming projects spanning genres, she continues to prove her mettle as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and graceful stars.

Siddharth, on the other hand, has been balancing his acting career across multiple languages while also embracing his creative pursuits in production and writing.