Malaika Arora Finally ‘50’: Sister Amrita’s Viral Post Shuts Down Internet Speculation

Bollywood’s style icon Malaika Arora celebrated her milestone 50th birthday with close friends and family on October 23, marking the occasion with laughter, music, and heartfelt moments. The evening was a star-studded affair, filled with love and glamour, proving why Malaika continues to be one of the most admired celebrities in the industry.

Sister Amrita Arora’s Hilarious Birthday Shoutout

A highlight of the celebration came from Malaika’s sister, Amrita Arora, whose cheeky Instagram post instantly went viral. Sharing a picture of the birthday cake, Amrita wrote, “For all the years of being 50, you’re finally 50 my beautiful sister.” Fans quickly interpreted it as a playful response to the ongoing internet debate about Malaika’s age.

The party also featured Malaika cutting her cake with her son Arhaan Khan, creating a heartwarming mother-son moment. Friends like Gabriella Demetriades were also present, enjoying the night filled with dance, music, and joyous celebrations. Malaika even performed to her iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya, adding extra sparkle to the festivities.

Fans Celebrate Malaika’s “Forever Queen” Status

Social media soon flooded with birthday wishes, praising Malaika for her fitness, confidence, and timeless style. Admirers dubbed her the “forever queen,” celebrating how she continues to defy age with her poise and charisma. The star’s effortless glamour and energy left fans in awe, solidifying her reputation as Bollywood’s ultimate style icon.

Career Highlights and Personal Life

Professionally, Malaika has been in the spotlight for her recent dance number Poison Baby from the film Thamma, which garnered widespread appreciation. She also continues to inspire as a judge on India’s Got Talent, where her elegance and expertise shine.

On the personal front, Malaika’s relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor made headlines for years. The couple, who began dating in 2018, parted ways in 2024. Arjun later confirmed his single status at a Singham Again event, saying, “Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo."