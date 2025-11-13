Kriti Sanon Reveals Surprising Change In Katrina Kaif After She Started Dating Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon appeared together on the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, where the two shared lighthearted anecdotes about Vicky’s wife, actor Katrina Kaif. During the candid chat, Vicky revealed a funny incident from before their marriage that left Katrina both amused and slightly embarrassed later.

“I love Punjabi music, I listen to a lot of Punjabi music,” Vicky shared on the show. “Once we (he and Katrina) were travelling, this was before we got married. There was one Punjabi song I was tripping on. I was loving that Punjabi song. She also started enjoying it... Then she very cutely made a video of singing that song in Punjabi. She was like, ‘I’m going to sing this song.’ She thought it was a romantic song.”

Vicky then had to warn her that the song wasn’t exactly about love. “She said, ‘Please don’t sing this in front of anyone. This isn’t the right song,’” Vicky laughed, revealing that the track actually had gangster vibes and mentioned weapons.

Kriti Sanon on how Katrina’s music taste changed

Adding to the conversation, Kriti Sanon shared her own observation about Katrina after she began dating Vicky. “We used to work out in the same gym, me and Katrina. And when she started dating you, suddenly, her playlist changed. Suddenly, her playlist had Punjabi music,” Kriti recalled.

She added with a laugh, “I looked at her and said, ‘This is your playlist?!’ Because those were definitely not the songs she was listening to before. She was like, ‘Yeah, I like it. I can update you.’”

Vicky and Katrina’s love story and upcoming projects

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, recently welcomed their first child, a son, on November 7.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, slated for a 2026 theatrical release. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas (2024), directed by Sriram Raghavan. Kriti Sanon, meanwhile, will soon appear opposite Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein, releasing on November 28.