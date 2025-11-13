Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKriti Sanon Reveals Surprising Change In Katrina Kaif After She Started Dating Vicky Kaushal

Kriti Sanon Reveals Surprising Change In Katrina Kaif After She Started Dating Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal shares how Katrina Kaif once sang a Punjabi song thinking it was romantic — until he warned her of its gangster lyrics. Kriti Sanon reveals Katrina’s playlist change after dating Vicky.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon appeared together on the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, where the two shared lighthearted anecdotes about Vicky’s wife, actor Katrina Kaif. During the candid chat, Vicky revealed a funny incident from before their marriage that left Katrina both amused and slightly embarrassed later.

“I love Punjabi music, I listen to a lot of Punjabi music,” Vicky shared on the show. “Once we (he and Katrina) were travelling, this was before we got married. There was one Punjabi song I was tripping on. I was loving that Punjabi song. She also started enjoying it... Then she very cutely made a video of singing that song in Punjabi. She was like, ‘I’m going to sing this song.’ She thought it was a romantic song.”

Vicky then had to warn her that the song wasn’t exactly about love. “She said, ‘Please don’t sing this in front of anyone. This isn’t the right song,’” Vicky laughed, revealing that the track actually had gangster vibes and mentioned weapons.

Kriti Sanon on how Katrina’s music taste changed

Adding to the conversation, Kriti Sanon shared her own observation about Katrina after she began dating Vicky. “We used to work out in the same gym, me and Katrina. And when she started dating you, suddenly, her playlist changed. Suddenly, her playlist had Punjabi music,” Kriti recalled.

She added with a laugh, “I looked at her and said, ‘This is your playlist?!’ Because those were definitely not the songs she was listening to before. She was like, ‘Yeah, I like it. I can update you.’”

Vicky and Katrina’s love story and upcoming projects

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, recently welcomed their first child, a son, on November 7.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, slated for a 2026 theatrical release. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas (2024), directed by Sriram Raghavan. Kriti Sanon, meanwhile, will soon appear opposite Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein, releasing on November 28.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Kriti Sanon Katrina Kaif Tere Ishk Mein Love And War Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Diaries Of Dr Umar, Muzzammil Found At Al Falah University Reveal Code Words, Terror Plot Details
Diaries Of Dr Umar, Muzzammil Found At Al Falah University Reveal Code Words, Terror Plot Details
Cities
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur
World
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
Cities
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Was Bomber In Red Fort Blast
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget