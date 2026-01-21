Kriti Sanon Jokes About ‘Mithai Weight’ As She Gets Back To Abs Workout Post Sister’s Wedding

Actress Kriti Sanon is back to her fitness grind after her sister Nupur’s wedding, jokingly referring to the extra “mithai weight” she gained during the celebrations.

The actress, known for her svelte figure, revealed that she is now focused on sculpting her abs. She took to Instagram to re-share a post from her trainer, where she was seen pushing through an intense core workout with full dedication.

In the caption, the “Bareilly Ki Barfi” star hinted that her abs are currently hiding under the “mithai weight.”

She wrote, “Need to get those abs out of that mithai weight hiding them!”

Kriti’s sister Nupur married Stebin Ben in Udaipur on 10 January 2026 in Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies.

Talking about Kriti, the actress will be sharing screen with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in “Cocktail 2”. While Kriti has earlier worked with Shahid in "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," this will be her first professional association with Rashmika.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the story of the much-anticipated sequel has been provided by Luv Ranjan. The details about the plot of the forthcoming drama have been kept under wraps.

She was last seen in “Tere Ishk Mein”, a romantic drama film directed by Aanand L. Rai. A spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa in 2013, the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. It follows Shankar, who develops a relationship with Mukti while she conducts her PhD research on him. After she ends the relationship and moves on, Shankar joins the Indian Air Force, and years later, their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again.

Kriti made her debut with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine in 2014 and had her first Hindi release with the action film Heropanti. She achieved wider recognition with the romantic action film Dilwale. Her performance in the comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi. Her performance as an aspiring actress who becomes a surrogate mother the following year in Mimi earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)