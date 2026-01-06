Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKristen Stewart Says She Would Love To Direct A Twilight Reboot

Kristen Stewart Says She Would Love To Direct A Twilight Reboot

Kristen Stewart reveals she would love to direct a Twilight reboot, praising the original filmmakers while sharing her vision for a fresh take on the iconic franchise.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 05:48 PM (IST)

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart has shared that she “would love” to direct a reboot of ‘Twilight’, the 2008 vampire film that launched her career.

She said that ideally, she would receive a “huge budget” and “a bunch of love and support” from fans for the hypothetical project, reports ‘Variety’.

She told Entertainment Tonight, “I would love, look. I love what Catherine (Hardwicke) did, I love what Chris (Weitz) did, I love what all of the directors did with the movies”.

She further mentioned, “They were so themselves and weird and kind of like, squirrelly, and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, like before they blew up. Yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it! I’m committed”.

As per ‘Variety’, Stewart starred in the “Twilight” franchise alongside Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. The 2008 original spawned four sequels, 2009’s ‘New Moon’, 2010’s ‘Eclipse’, 2011’s ‘Breaking Dawn: Part 1’ and 2012’s ‘Breaking Dawn: Part 2’.

The series grossed more than $3 billion in total at the worldwide box office. While Stewart is happy to return to Forks, Pattinson may not be so quick to buy in.

He told GQ in 2022 that he spent much of his time on the ‘Twilight’ set “infuriated” because the studio did not agree with his vision of the film.

Robert said, “I wanted to make it as arty as possible. We had this strange tension where the studio was scared to make things a little bit too emo and stuff. I thought that was the only way to play it. I spent so much time (on set) infuriated. I can’t believe the way I was acting half the time”.

The actress recently made her directorial debut with ‘The Chronology of Water’.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kristen Stewart Twilight Twilight Reboot Kristen Stewart Director Twilight Remake Robert Pattinson Twilight
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
ABP Exclusive: ABVP Protests Pro-Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Slogans At JNU, Calls Them ‘Terrorists’
ABP Exclusive: ABVP Protests Pro-Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Slogans At JNU, Calls Them ‘Terrorists’
News
UP SIR List: Almost 20% Voters Removed-What To Do If Your Name Is Missing
UP SIR List: Almost 20% Voters Removed-What To Do If Your Name Is Missing
India
‘Will Trump Kidnap India’s PM?’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy
‘Will Trump Kidnap India’s PM?’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy
India
Curfew Imposed In Nepal’s Birgunj Near India Border After Mosque Vandalism: What’s Happening
Curfew Imposed In Nepal’s Birgunj Near India Border After Mosque Vandalism: What’s Happening
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget