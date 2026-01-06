Kristen Stewart Says She Would Love To Direct A Twilight Reboot

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart has shared that she “would love” to direct a reboot of ‘Twilight’, the 2008 vampire film that launched her career.

She said that ideally, she would receive a “huge budget” and “a bunch of love and support” from fans for the hypothetical project, reports ‘Variety’.

She told Entertainment Tonight, “I would love, look. I love what Catherine (Hardwicke) did, I love what Chris (Weitz) did, I love what all of the directors did with the movies”.

She further mentioned, “They were so themselves and weird and kind of like, squirrelly, and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, like before they blew up. Yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it! I’m committed”.

As per ‘Variety’, Stewart starred in the “Twilight” franchise alongside Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. The 2008 original spawned four sequels, 2009’s ‘New Moon’, 2010’s ‘Eclipse’, 2011’s ‘Breaking Dawn: Part 1’ and 2012’s ‘Breaking Dawn: Part 2’.

The series grossed more than $3 billion in total at the worldwide box office. While Stewart is happy to return to Forks, Pattinson may not be so quick to buy in.

He told GQ in 2022 that he spent much of his time on the ‘Twilight’ set “infuriated” because the studio did not agree with his vision of the film.

Robert said, “I wanted to make it as arty as possible. We had this strange tension where the studio was scared to make things a little bit too emo and stuff. I thought that was the only way to play it. I spent so much time (on set) infuriated. I can’t believe the way I was acting half the time”.

The actress recently made her directorial debut with ‘The Chronology of Water’.

