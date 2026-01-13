Deepika Padukone Turns Bridesmaid At Best Friend’s New York Wedding, Photos Go Viral

Actor Deepika Padukone’s recent visit to New York has continued to grab attention online, even after her return to India. Fresh photographs from the wedding of her longtime best friend have surfaced on social media, quickly going viral and drawing praise for the actor’s elegant presence and heartfelt participation in the celebrations.

Deepika was in New York to attend the wedding of her close friend Sneha Ramchander, who married Chris Rossi in an intimate ceremony. The actor was seen standing by the bride as a bridesmaid, actively taking part in the festivities and blessing the newlyweds. Reports also suggest that her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, accompanied her for the celebrations, making the occasion a special personal milestone for the couple.

Photos from the Intimate Ceremony Win Hearts

The latest set of images from the wedding were shared on social media by Chris Rossi, offering fans a glimpse into the close-knit celebrations. Deepika was seen smiling warmly in the group photographs, instantly becoming a talking point among fans and fashion watchers alike. Her presence added a touch of star power to the otherwise intimate event, while still keeping the focus firmly on the couple getting married.

Earlier, DJ Mehul had also shared a photograph with Deepika from one of the wedding events, further fuelling curiosity around her New York visit. Each new glimpse from the ceremony has been met with enthusiastic reactions online, with fans appreciating her understated and personal moments away from the film sets.

Deepika’s Traditional Look Steals the Spotlight

For the wedding, Deepika opted for a traditional ensemble that struck a balance between elegance and simplicity. She wore a printed purple saree featuring detailed designer borders, pairing it with a matching choker necklace and bangles. Her makeup was kept minimal, highlighting her natural features, while her hair was styled in a sleek bun to complete the classic look.

Social media users were quick to praise her choice of attire, with many noting how her radiant smile and graceful styling stood out in every frame. The actor’s effortless charm and timeless fashion sense once again reinforced why she remains one of the most admired style icons in the industry.

Upcoming Projects for Deepika and Ranveer

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is preparing for the release of King, an action-packed film that will see her share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also marks the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan and features an ensemble cast including Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma. The film is expected to hit theatres later this year.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Dhurandhar Part 2, scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The sequel will feature returning cast members R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, with expectations already running high following the success of the first instalment.