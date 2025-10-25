Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Konkona Sen Sharma Explains Why Son Haroon Carries Ex-Husband Ranvir Shorey’s Last Name

Konkona Sen Sharma opens up about keeping both her parents’ surnames and why her son Haroon carries the last name Shorey. Read about her family choices and career updates.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Bollywood actress Konkona Sen Sharma, known for her acclaimed performances and thoughtful personality, recently opened up about her unique surname and the decision-making behind her son’s last name. In an interview with Mid-day, Konkona spoke candidly about choosing both her parents’ surnames and how she approached her son’s identity.

Choosing Both Parents’ Surnames

Konkona, daughter of filmmaker Aparna Sen and cinematographer Mukul Sharma, shared that she was given a choice between her parents’ surnames at a very young age. “I was probably 4 or 5 when they asked me, ‘Do you want to be Konkona Sen or Konkona Sharma?’ I thought, why not have both? I felt like if I picked one, either of my parents would feel bad. And then I had to live with this long name for the rest of my life. My college career, my entire school career — they would mispronounce my name. It has been quite a journey,” she said.

Konkona also reflected on her independent upbringing: “I do use Sen Sharma as one word now, as it is easier and quicker. That is the thing about my parents and grandparents — they were very cool, they never infantilised me, and they treated me like a sovereign identity of my own.”

Deciding Her Son’s Surname

While Konkona kept both her parents’ names, her son, Haroon, carries the last name Shorey, after her ex-husband Ranvir Shorey. She explained, “We decided just to stick with Shorey. It didn’t make sense to me. If I do Sen Sharma, it isn’t my mom’s maiden name. And if they wanted to take on the last name of the spouse, the name wouldn’t end. Having done that to myself, I asked him if he could add a middle name if he wants later, but till then, let’s just keep Haroon Shorey.”

Konkona’s Career Highlights

Konkona and Ranvir tied the knot in 2010, separated five years later, and finalized their divorce in 2020. They continue to co-parent their son, Haroon. On the professional front, Konkona was recently seen in the crime thriller Search: The Naina Murder Case, released on JioHotstar on October 10. She also starred in Metro… In Dino, a multi-starrer including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher.

Through her choices, Konkona continues to balance personal identity, parenting, and a dynamic career in Bollywood with thoughtful clarity.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Konkana Sen Sharma Metro In Dino Cast Ranvir Shorey Ex-husband Konkona Sen Sharma Family
