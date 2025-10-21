Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Radiate Love In Their First Diwali As Parents

Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra lit up social media this Diwali with a charming festive video, their first since welcoming their baby girl in July. The couple’s glowing chemistry and matching yellow ensembles quickly caught the attention of fans, turning the short clip into a viral sensation.

A Sunshine Glow for the Festival of Lights

Kiara took to Instagram to share the video, writing, “Happy Diwali 💛💛💛💛 Love, Light and Sunshine 🤗.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The actress appeared radiant in a sunshine-yellow anarkali detailed with fine embroidery and a pink-bordered dupatta. Her minimal styling, soft wavy hair, a red bindi, understated makeup, and statement earrings — perfectly captured festive elegance.

Sidharth complemented her look in a coordinated embroidered kurta and churidar, creating a warm, celebratory aesthetic that mirrored the couple’s joyous new phase as parents.

Fans Shower Love on the Couple

The video shows the duo sharing candid, affectionate moments, from laughter-filled glances to a sweet gesture of greeting fans with folded hands. Admirers quickly filled the comments with love, applauding Kiara’s post-baby glow and the couple’s undeniable chemistry.

This was also Kiara’s first festive post after embracing motherhood, making it extra special for fans who’ve followed the pair’s journey since their wedding.

New Beginnings and Late Nights

Recently, the couple was seen at the Mumbai airport with their newborn, sparking excitement among admirers eager to see their little one. Sidharth, speaking on The Kapil Sharma Show, reflected on their new life as parents, saying, “Our whole schedule has changed… Whether it’s about food or her sleeping patterns, we’re awake through late nights now, but it’s a different kind of tiredness.”

Having tied the knot in 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, Kiara and Sidharth continue to enjoy immense fan affection. Their glowing Diwali video not only celebrated the festival of lights but also beautifully marked their radiant new chapter as a family of three.