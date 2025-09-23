Keanu Reeves Secretly Weds Alexandra Grant In Intimate European Wedding

Hollywood’s most beloved action star, Keanu Reeves, has reportedly taken a big step in his personal life. According to U.S. outlet Radar Online, the John Wick actor secretly married longtime partner Alexandra Grant earlier this summer during a private European trip.

A source close to the couple revealed, “Reeves married Alexandra Grant (52) in a private ceremony. The couple had discussed marriage for years and ultimately wanted to have time alone. The wedding took place in Europe early this summer. The ceremony was conducted in a very intimate and quiet manner. Since both value their privacy, this was the perfect choice for them."

Neither Reeves nor Grant has issued an official statement confirming the report, but news of the alleged wedding has quickly stirred excitement among fans worldwide.

A Love Story Years In The Making

Grant, a celebrated visual artist and writer, first met Reeves at a party in 2009. Their friendship blossomed into creative collaboration when they co-authored the book Ode to Happiness. Over time, their artistic partnership grew into a romance.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2019, making headlines as Reeves chose to share his private life with the world for the first time in nearly two decades. Their red-carpet appearances and easy camaraderie quickly made them one of Hollywood’s most admired couples.

There are very few actors that I admire, but Keanu Reeves has always been a standup man. He is now married at the age of 60 to his longtime girlfriend, Alexa Grant. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aZqglERD5x — Lucy (@TheLucyShow1) September 20, 2025

Healing From Heartbreak

Reeves’ journey toward love and stability has been marked by immense personal tragedy. In 1999, he and then-girlfriend Jennifer Syme lost their daughter to a miscarriage late in pregnancy. The pair eventually separated, and two years later, Syme tragically passed away in a car accident.

The devastating loss reportedly left Reeves in grief for years, and he largely stayed away from serious public relationships. Friends of the actor have described Alexandra Grant as “a source of courage and peace" in his life.

One insider explained, “She brings him stability and peace of mind. Grant is someone who helped Keanu heal." If the reports of their wedding are true, Reeves’ union with Grant symbolises not just a new chapter but also the quiet happiness of a man who has endured much sorrow yet found solace in love.