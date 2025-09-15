Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Set To Welcome Their First Child: Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly set to welcome their first child later this year, with the baby expected between October and November. The couple has yet to confirm the news.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly set to embrace parenthood. Though the couple has not confirmed the news, an NDTV report suggests Katrina is expecting her first child, due between October and November.

Pregnancy rumours surrounding the actress have been circulating for several months, though both Katrina and Vicky have chosen to maintain silence. In recent weeks, Katrina has kept a low profile, staying away from public appearances. Katrina is reportedly planning to take an extended maternity break after the baby’s arrival, as she is keen on being a hands-on mother.

Vicky Kaushal’s earlier reaction to pregnancy buzz

When asked about the speculation during the trailer launch of his film Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal addressed the chatter with a smile. He said, "As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz, and when we are ready with the good news, we will share with you)."

A look back at Katrina and Vicky's journey

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 at the scenic Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, in the presence of close family and friends. Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their life together through Instagram, celebrating milestones, festivals, and personal moments with their fans.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was most recently seen in the historical drama Chhaava, while Katrina Kaif starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif
