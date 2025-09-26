Kartik Aaryan & Luv Ranjan To Collaborate Again For A 2026 Entertainer

Bollywood’s dynamic duo, Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan, are reportedly reuniting once again for a new entertainer, marking their fifth collaboration after a series of successful films that shaped the modern rom-com landscape.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor-director pair, known for their previous blockbusters like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, have locked a new script and plan to roll cameras in 2026. The upcoming film is said to be an all-out entertainer, staying true to Luv Ranjan’s signature storytelling style.

“Luv Ranjan and Kartik Aaryan have always been discussing a potential collaboration, and there’s finally a script that warrants the union of this duo responsible for as many as three pathbreaking entertainers,” a source was quoted saying.

A Signature Luv Ranjan Entertainer

While details remain tightly under wraps, sources suggest that this film will deliver exactly what fans expect from a Kartik-Luv project—sharp humor, dynamic storytelling, and a powerful music score.

“The Luv Ranjan style entertainment will be packaged with strong music. It’s going to be Kartik Aaryan in an avatar that audiences love to see him in,” the insider added.

With this upcoming project, Luv and Kartik cement one of the longest-standing actor-director collaborations in recent Hindi cinema.

Kartik Aaryan’s Busy Slate Ahead

Kartik Aaryan, who recently wrapped the romantic drama 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' alongside Ananya Panday, is set for a theatrical release on December 31, 2025. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and backed by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film promises a heartfelt modern love story.

He also headlines Naagzilla, where he plays a shape-shifting serpent named Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. The fantasy film, scheduled for August 14, 2026, is also produced by Dharma Productions. In addition, Kartik is working on an untitled project with filmmaker Anurag Basu, adding more diversity to his upcoming filmography.