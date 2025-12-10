Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kartik Aaryan & Darren Aronofsky Bond Over Chai; Director Teases Possible Collaboration

Kartik Aaryan shares a fun chai moment with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky at the Red Sea Film Festival as the Hollywood director praises him.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently at the Red Sea Film Festival, met the legendary filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.

On Wednesday, Kartik took to his Instagram, and shared a video featuring himself with the filmmaker. In the video, the two could be seen sharing fun moments over “a cup of chai”.

In the video, Darren said, “My old friend Karthik, we want to say hello to all of his fans. You know, I've been to India a few times. And one of my favorite actors is right here. I think he's going to be a big star in India. In America, we're big fan. I think India will learn from us soon”.

He then asked the actor, “You're going to bring me to India?” To which Kartik said, “I’m going to bring you to India”.

The filmmaker went on to ask Kartik, “What type of movie (we should work on)”.

Kartik replied, “I think we need a song and dance. I want to do a commercial movie with you”.

Darren said, “Just a random guy on the street. Honored to know you”.

Kartik wrote in the caption, “Aaryanofsky Brothers”.

Darren took to the comments section of the post, and wrote, “Should we announce our collab here?”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Darren Aronofsky is known for his intense, psychologically driven storytelling and visually stylized approach. His breakout came with ‘Requiem for a Dream’, praised for its raw portrayal of addiction. Aronofsky continued exploring extreme emotional states in films like ‘The Wrestler’, ‘Black Swan’, and ‘Mother’, often blending realism with surreal, symbolic imagery.

His work is marked by bold editing, immersive sound design, and visceral performances. Aronofsky remains one of contemporary cinema’s most provocative and distinctive directors.

Earlier, Kartik clicked a fun selfie with Hollywood star Johnny Depp. The actor took to Instagram, where he shared a photo. In the picture, the Bollywood actor is seen sporting a casual look with his signature mischievous expression, while Depp, looked dapper donning his iconic beanie and sunglasses.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
Bollywood News Kartik Aaryan Red Sea Film Festival 2025 Darren Aronofsky Kartik Aaryan Red Sea Film Festival Aronofsky India Visit Kartik Aaryan Johnny Depp Selfie
