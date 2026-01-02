Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Decode Gen Z Love On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Decode Gen Z Love On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday bring Gen Z relationship chaos to The Great Indian Kapil Show as Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek deliver laugh-out-loud moments.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 05:00 PM (IST)

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and actress Ananya Panday graced the latest episode of the streaming sketch reality show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. The two called out red flags, green flags and relationship rules of this generation.

The actors unraveled that Gen Z actually wants from love, with the episode promising bold opinions, relatable chaos and answers that might just divide the internet.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover switches gears yet again to deliver a fresh dose of superstar satire, with viewers joking that even AI struggles to match his precision. The stage fills up fast with Kiku Sharda as Sona, the security lady, Krushna Abhishek as the dramatic Monalika, and Kartik Aaryan slipping back into Rooh Baba mode to face another bhoot.

Amid all the madness, the episode also taps into a fun Gen-Z versus millennial moment in Kapil’s Mastiverse. Ananya Panday reveals Chunky Panday’s masterplan, explaining that he believes turning up together means earning less, so the smarter move is for each family member to appear individually across ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ seasons and keep the money flowing, a logic that has the couch in splits.

With characters colliding and comedy stacking up, the episode leans fully into Kapil’s trademark masti, loud, layered and unapologetically entertaining.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ streams on Netflix.

Earlier, the actors graced the reality game show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Giving the netizens an insight into the backstage fun the two ended up having with Big B, Kartik and Ananya dropped a video where the legendary actor is trying really hard to pronounce the name of their film "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri". Amitabh was seen practising the title like a tongue twister, while Kartik and Ananya tried to help. When Big B finally ended up getting the long title of their movie right, the three rejoiced with a "Yeahhhh".

During the episode, Ananya revealed how her presence on the show is probably a result of her family's manifestation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 02 Jan 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Netflix Show Kartik Aaryan Kapil Show The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode Kartik Ananya Netflix
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'People Drinking Poison, Not Water': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP In Indore Water Deaths
'People Drinking Poison, Not Water': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP In Indore Water Deaths
World
ABP Live Deep Dive | Iran Erupts As Gen-Z Protests Spread Nationwide, Trump Sends Stark Warning
ABP Live Deep Dive | Iran Erupts As Gen-Z Protests Spread Nationwide, Trump Sends Stark Warning
World
‘We Stand With India’: Baloch Activist Sends Open Letter To Jaishankar From Pakistan, Warns Of Chinese Military Threat
‘We Stand With India’: Baloch Activist Sends Open Letter To Jaishankar From Pakistan, Warns Of Chinese Military Threat
Cities
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
Advertisement

Videos

Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions
Indore Water Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Probe Over Indore Water Deaths
Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Indore Water Crisis: Cholera Bacteria Found in Narmada Supply, Several Dead
Breaking: Property Row Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad as Sons Hire Shooters to Kill Father
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget