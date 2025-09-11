Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunjay Kapur Estate Row: Court To Priya Sachdev: Why Hide The Will From His Children?

Delhi High Court questions Priya Sachdev for withholding Sunjay Kapur’s will from his children, Samaira and Kiaan. The ₹30,000 crore estate battle intensifies as allegations of forgery surface.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The legal dispute surrounding the ₹30,000 crore estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur deepened on Thursday as the Delhi High Court raised concerns over the non-disclosure of his alleged will to his children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. The children have filed a civil suit, accusing their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of forging the will to exclude them from inheritance.

Court to Priya: Why Not Share the Will With the Children?

During the proceedings, the court pointedly questioned Priya’s decision to withhold a copy of the will from Samaira and Kiaan. While offering a possible solution, the judge remarked,

“I don't know why you should not part with the copy of the will to the children. Of course, there can be a non-disclosure agreement. We can constitute a confidentiality club as well. We do this in intellectual property matters routinely.”

The court has now issued a formal order instructing Priya to file a complete list of all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur as of June 12, the date of his death.

Children Allege the Will Is Forged

Samaira and Kiaan, represented by their legal team, have strongly contested the validity of the will, which is dated March 2025, just three months prior to their father's passing. In their court filing, they stated:

“The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the Alleged Purported Will has been shown to the Plaintiffs nor a copy of the Alleged Purported Will has been provided.”

Sunjay Kapur’s Death and Legacy

Sunjay Kapur, who passed away on June 12 while playing polo in England, was the founder and chairman of Sona Comstar, a major global automotive components manufacturer. His estate, as reported, is valued at an estimated ₹30,000 crore.

Sunjay married Karisma Kapoor in 2003 and the couple had two children, Samaira (born 2005) and Kiaan (born 2011). Following a highly publicised divorce in 2016, he married Priya Sachdev in 2017, with whom he had another child.

The court has now scheduled the matter for its next hearing on October 9, with directions issued for Priya to submit her reply along with a full asset declaration.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
Sunjay Kapur Death Priya Sachdev Karisma Kapoor Children Samaira Kapur Kiaan Raj Kapur
