Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKaran Johar Attends ‘Homebound’ London Screening Hosted By Gurinder Chadha

Karan Johar Attends ‘Homebound’ London Screening Hosted By Gurinder Chadha

Karan Johar attends the London screening of Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’, hosted by Gurinder Chadha, with Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Karan Johar is elated to have made it to the London leg of the screening of his much-acclaimed drama “Homebound”.

The special screening organized by director Gurinder Chadha was also attended by protagonists Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Dropping a couple of photos from the 'Homebound' screening on social media, KJo penned on his official Instagram handle, "Made it to the London leg of our @homeboundthefilm campaign & it was a night filled with the warmest love, familiar and new faces and a whole lot of support for our film.(sic)."

The Dharma head further showed his gratitude to Gurinder Chadha for hosting them. "A special shoutout to @gurinder.chadha who so graciously hosted this screening for us (red heart emoji)," he added.

Earlier this month, KJo also attended the screening of "Homebound" in Los Angeles.

The event further marked Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, along with the film’s primary cast and crew in attendance.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan posted a string of photographs featuring Ishaan, Vishal Jethwa, Bela, along with director Neeraj Ghaywan.

“The journey of #Homebound around the world continues — this time in LA, with a screening attended by @belabajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, alongside the cast & crew! Super grateful & thrilled that you could be there for our film, Bela," KJo captioned the post.

Prior to this, Martin Scorsese, who is the Executive Producer of the drama, hosted a screening of "Homebound" in New York City.

Shedding further light on the movie, Neeraj Ghaywan shared in a statement, “Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Ishaan Khatter Vishal Jethwa Gurinder Chadha Neeraj Ghaywan Homebound Screening
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Arunachal Integral & Inalienable Part Of India’: MEA Slams China's Remarks
‘Arunachal Integral & Inalienable Part Of India’: MEA Slams China's Remarks
News
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
Jammu and Kashmir
'Don’t Treat Muslim Children Like This': Omar Abdullah Slams Row Over Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions
'Don’t Treat Muslim Children Like This': Omar Abdullah Slams Row Over Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions
Entertainment
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget