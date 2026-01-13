Two suspected cases of Nipah virus disease have been detected in West Bengal, bringing renewed attention to the deadly infection and prompting swift intervention from the Union government. The cases were identified at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at AIIMS Kalyani, following which a National Joint Outbreak Response Team has been sent to the state to support local authorities.

According to officials from the West Bengal health department, the suspected patients are two nurses working at a private hospital in North 24 Parganas district. Both women are currently in “very critical” condition and are undergoing treatment in isolation wards at their workplace hospital. They are on ventilator support as doctors closely monitor their condition.

Patients In Critical Condition, Samples Under Review

One of the nurses is a resident of Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district. She reportedly developed symptoms after returning home and was first admitted to a local hospital on December 31. As her condition deteriorated, she was transferred to a hospital in Barasat for advanced care. The second nurse, who hails from Nadia district, was also admitted after showing severe symptoms consistent with a viral infection. Health officials have confirmed that samples from both patients have been sent for confirmation, with initial findings pointing toward possible Nipah virus infection, reported PTI.

The detection of suspected cases has heightened vigilance across the state’s healthcare system, particularly because both patients are healthcare workers, raising concerns about potential exposure within hospital settings.

What's Nipah Virus & Its Risks

Nipah virus (NiV) is a highly contagious zoonotic disease known for its high fatality rate and rapid progression. First identified during an outbreak in Malaysia in 1999, the virus has since caused sporadic cases and clusters across South and Southeast Asia, including India. Fruit bats of the Pteropus genus, commonly called flying foxes, are recognised as the natural carriers of the virus.

Transmission to humans can occur through direct contact with infected animals, consumption of contaminated food such as raw date palm sap or fruit partially eaten by bats, and through close human-to-human contact. Hospitals and households are particularly vulnerable during outbreaks if strict infection control measures are not followed.

History of Nipah Outbreak

India has encountered Nipah outbreaks before, with West Bengal reporting cases in 2001 and 2007. Kerala later emerged as a hotspot, especially during the 2018 outbreak that resulted in several deaths and prompted stringent containment measures. Subsequent cases in Kerala were detected early and successfully contained.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Nipah’s fatality rate to range between 40% and 75%, depending on the speed and effectiveness of response. Preventive measures include avoiding contact with fruit bats or sick animals, not consuming raw date palm sap or partially eaten fruit, maintaining hand hygiene, and following infection control practices.

Centre Steps In With Multi-Agency Response

The Union health secretary has held consultations with West Bengal’s chief secretary and principal health secretary to ensure coordinated action. A national outbreak response team has been deployed, comprising experts from the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health, National Institute of Virology, National Institute of Epidemiology, AIIMS Kalyani, and the Department of Wildlife.

Additionally, the Centre has issued Nipah virus guidelines to the state’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme unit, while the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi has been activated to monitor and manage the situation nationwide.