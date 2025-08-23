Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla, celebrated for chartbusters like Jhanjar, Kya Baat Aa and Tauba Tauba, has built a successful career overseas, but his heart still belongs to Punjab. The singer, who moved with his family from Canada to Dubai in 2023 in search of a safer environment, recently shared emotional insights about longing for his homeland.

Punjab Is Where He Finds Peace

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aujla revealed that despite living abroad, he does not consider Canada or Dubai his true home. Recalling his recent visit to Punjab, he said he experienced the “best sleep of his life” there. When asked if he would return to India with his family if safety allowed, Aujla responded: “I would love to be out here, especially now in my own village. Even if it’s far from everywhere, I would travel. But the situation right now is not what I would like it to be. Hopefully in the future, I’ll be able to.”

Living With Security Concerns

The singer also addressed why he needs heavy protection, clarifying it is not about power or image but genuine safety. “I have actually been through stuff. I have been targeted. I have seen bullets go through my windows. It’s not about making a show of carrying a weapon. We don’t want to take any chances. There’s so much that’s happened in the past. People have died for real. So it’s not a joke. I’m trying not to let any of that disturb my happy life. I would rather take precautions,” he explained.

Aujla has faced several violent incidents, including a 2019 attack in Surrey, Canada, and a shooting at his Canadian residence, which he revealed during a 2024 podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia. These experiences pushed him to relocate to Dubai with his family, though he frequently visits India for work.

New Album P-Pop Culture

On the music front, Aujla recently dropped his latest album P-Pop Culture on August 22. Created alongside longtime collaborator Ikky, the record features 10–11 tracks. The singer first unveiled the album at his sold-out Montreal arena show on July 26, stopping mid-performance to reveal its name and release date. Fans were treated to dramatic visuals, including a custom statue of his face and a striking P-Pop Culture necklace.