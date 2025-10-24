Kajol & Twinkle Khanna Slammed For Comments On Infidelity In Two Much

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bollywood actors Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have found themselves at the center of social media debate following a recent episode of their Amazon Prime talk show, Two Much. The episode, featuring Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, started as a casual conversation but turned controversial over remarks about infidelity in marriage.

The ‘This or That’ Segment That Stirred Debate

During the “This or That” segment, Twinkle asked whether love alone suffices for marriage or if compatibility holds greater importance. While Twinkle and Janhvi favored love, Kajol disagreed, emphasizing that long-lasting relationships require compatibility. The discussion took a heated turn when Twinkle broached the subject of emotional versus physical infidelity.

Janhvi maintained a firm stance that both forms of cheating are unacceptable, declaring that physical infidelity would be a deal breaker. Twinkle, however, downplayed the matter with the phrase, “Raat gayi baat gayi,” suggesting forgiveness or moving on. Kajol appeared to echo a similar sentiment, which many viewers interpreted as normalizing infidelity.

Social Media Reacts Strongly

The clip quickly went viral on platforms like Reddit and Twitter. Users expressed disappointment, accusing the duo of “justifying cheating” and potentially normalizing marital infidelity. One user commented, “They are just openly acknowledging the deeds of their husbands," while another wrote, “So sad that they’ve been cheated on so much that they’ve accepted it as part of their happy marriage."

Another fan pointed out, “How pathetic that Twinkle and Kajol have had to tell themselves physical infidelity is okay to deal with their husbands cheating over the years." Several users sided with Janhvi’s firm stance, praising her commitment to healthy relationship boundaries.

Fun Moments Amid the Controversy

Despite the debate, the episode featured lighter segments, including a playful challenge where Janhvi asked Karan Johar to reveal a scandalous truth and a lie. Karan responded candidly, saying, “I lost my virginity when I was 26 years old, and I’ve been intimately involved with a member of your family." The mix of humor and controversial opinions contributed to the episode trending widely online.