Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKajol & Twinkle Khanna Slammed For Comments On Infidelity In Two Much

Kajol & Twinkle Khanna Slammed For Comments On Infidelity In Two Much

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s remarks on emotional and physical infidelity in Two Much spark social media debate, with fans criticizing their stance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood actors Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have found themselves at the center of social media debate following a recent episode of their Amazon Prime talk show, Two Much. The episode, featuring Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, started as a casual conversation but turned controversial over remarks about infidelity in marriage.

The ‘This or That’ Segment That Stirred Debate

During the “This or That” segment, Twinkle asked whether love alone suffices for marriage or if compatibility holds greater importance. While Twinkle and Janhvi favored love, Kajol disagreed, emphasizing that long-lasting relationships require compatibility. The discussion took a heated turn when Twinkle broached the subject of emotional versus physical infidelity.

Janhvi maintained a firm stance that both forms of cheating are unacceptable, declaring that physical infidelity would be a deal breaker. Twinkle, however, downplayed the matter with the phrase, “Raat gayi baat gayi,” suggesting forgiveness or moving on. Kajol appeared to echo a similar sentiment, which many viewers interpreted as normalizing infidelity.

Social Media Reacts Strongly

The clip quickly went viral on platforms like Reddit and Twitter. Users expressed disappointment, accusing the duo of “justifying cheating” and potentially normalizing marital infidelity. One user commented, “They are just openly acknowledging the deeds of their husbands," while another wrote, “So sad that they’ve been cheated on so much that they’ve accepted it as part of their happy marriage."

Another fan pointed out, “How pathetic that Twinkle and Kajol have had to tell themselves physical infidelity is okay to deal with their husbands cheating over the years." Several users sided with Janhvi’s firm stance, praising her commitment to healthy relationship boundaries.

Fun Moments Amid the Controversy

Despite the debate, the episode featured lighter segments, including a playful challenge where Janhvi asked Karan Johar to reveal a scandalous truth and a lie. Karan responded candidly, saying, “I lost my virginity when I was 26 years old, and I’ve been intimately involved with a member of your family." The mix of humor and controversial opinions contributed to the episode trending widely online.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kajol Two Much Controversy Two Much Amazon Prime Janhvi Kapoor Two Much Karan Johar Two Much Episode
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
World
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
Cities
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Election 2025
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named INDIA’s CM Face: ‘Won’t Forget For 100 Years’
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named CM Face: ‘People Won’t Forget...’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget